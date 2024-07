The sharpest shooters on the planet will be squaring up to compete for medals across 10 days of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

To see every single touch of the trigger, here’s the schedule and information on how to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

4:30 a.m. – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (CNBC)*

5:30 p.m. – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (CNBC)*

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. – Men’s Air Pistol Final (Digital)

6 a.m. – Women’s Air Pistol Final (Digital)

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Air Rifle Final (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Air Rifle Final (Digital)*

Tuesday, July 30

3:30 a.m. – Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (Digital)

3:30 a.m. – Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (Digital) 4 a.m. – Boxing, Shooting & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (USA)*

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Trap Final (Digital)

9:45 p.m. – Shooting, Handball (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Trap Final (Digital)

9 p.m. – Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. – Men’s Rifle 3 Positions Final (Digital)

9:45 p.m. – BMX Racing, Shooting (USA)

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Rifle 3 Positions Final (Digital)

4 a.m. – Women’s Rifle 3 Positions Final (USA)

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Pistol Final (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Shooting- Men’s Skeet Final (Digital)

11:45 a.m. – Men’s Skeet, Women’s 25m Pistol Finals (CNBC)

Saturday, August 4

4 a.m. – Shooting, Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Skeet Final (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Women’s Skeet Final (CNBC)*

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Shooting & More (Paris Extra 1)

Sunday, August 5