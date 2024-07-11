Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Event

The most agile gymnasts in the world will be putting on a show with their various apparatuses — hoops, balls, ribbons, and rope — at the 2024 Paris Olympics across three days of competition.

If you don’t want to miss one of the most visually pleasing events of the summer, here’s how to watch every session as it happens. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Thursday, August 8

  • 4 a.m. – Individual All-Around Qualification Part 1 (Digital)
  • 8 a.m. – Individual All-Around Qualification (E!)*
  • 9 a.m. – Individual All-Around Qualification Pt. 2  (Digital)
  • 12 p.m. – Individual All-Around Qualification (E!)*

Friday, August 9

  • 4 a.m. – Group Competition: Qualification (Digital)
  • 8 a.m. – Group Qualification (E!)
  • 8:30 a.m. – Individual All-Around Final (Digital)
  • 4 p.m. – Individual All-Around Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Saturday, August 10

  • 12:30 a.m. – Individual All-Around Final (USA)
  • 8 a.m. – Group Competition: Final (CNBC)
  • 12:15 p.m. – Group Final (E!)

