Saddle up for the Summer Olympics because there’ll be a lot of horsing around. That is, there are dozens of equestrian events lined up, from dressage to cross country to jumping.

If you don’t want to miss a moment of the four-legged action, here’s a rundown of every event and how to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

3:30 a.m. – Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual Pt. 1 (USA)

8 a.m. – Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual Pt.2 (Digital)

4:30 p.m. – Eventing: Dressage (E!)*

Sunday, July 28

4:30 a.m. – Eventing: Cross-Country Team & Individual (Digital)

1 p.m. – Eventing: Cross Country (USA)

9 p.m. – Eventing: Cross Country (USA)*

Monday, July 29

5 a.m. – Eventing: Jumping Team & Individual (Final) (Digital)

7 a.m. – Eventing: Jumping Team, Individual (E!)

Tuesday, July 30

5 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 1) (Digital)

11 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix (E!)

Wednesday, July 31

4 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv (Day 2) (Digital)

10 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix (E!)

Thursday, August 1

5 a.m. – Jumping: Team Qualifier (Digital)

3:45 p.m. – Jumping: Team Qualifier (E!)*

Friday, August 2

8 a.m. – Jumping: Team Final (E!)

11:15 a.m. – Jumping – Team Final (NBC Ch. 519)

9 p.m. – Jumping: Team Final (USA)

Saturday, August 3

4 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix Special (Team Final) (Digital)

4 a.m. – Archery, Equestrian & More (Paris Extra 2)

3 p.m. – Dressage: Team Final (E!)

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. – Equestrian, Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final) (Digital)

3:45 p.m. – Dressage: Individual Final (E!)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Equestrian & More (Paris Extra 2)

Monday, August 5

8 a.m. – Jumping: Individual Qualifier (Digital)

4 p.m. – Jumping: Individual Qualifier (E!)*

Tuesday, August 6