See ‘General Hospital’ Stars Emotional Goodbyes to Michael Easton

As announced on Wednesday (June 26), Michael Easton will be wrapping up his time on General Hospital after Thursday’s (June 27) episode, and his co-stars are feeling emotional about it.

The actor revealed via his Instagram page on Wednesday that he’d be exiting the long-running soap, where he currently stars as Dr. Hamilton Finn. Easton has been with General Hospital on and off since 2012 and has played three different characters — John McBain, Silas Clay, and, most recently, Finn.

While rumors had been circulating for weeks regarding Easton’s future with the show, the Emmy-nominated actor confirmed his exit yesterday, saying, “I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone, but I thought you all deserve better.”

He added, “So I just want to let you know, I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital. I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years. Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you showing me and my family.”

Following Easton’s post, his castmates flooded his comments with well-wishes and heartfelt goodbyes.

“MEastie, I am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you … you are just an exceptional person… as an actor, author, poet, friend,” wrote Maura West (Ava). “Your ample talent surpassed only by your humor, decency, kindness and charm. Class A1 in every way. xxo your fan and friend forever, MWestie.”

Finola Hughes (Anna), added, “Michael, love you. You are a stellar person, a wonderful actor and I had the most fun and unique storyline with you and loved every moment.”

“The class, grace and elegance in which you just did that is why I will miss you every working day,” commented Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis).

“There are no words…” added Jophielle Love (Violet) along with several crying face emojis and a broken heart.

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) wrote, “You’re a gift to any set you choose to work on, and an excellent artist no matter where or what you create. Proud to call you my friend Michael. Be seeing you soon.”

“Amy will always have a crush on Dr. Finn… Rise will always love & appreciate Michael. Thank you for your warmth & professionalism every time,” added Risa Dorken (Amy).

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze) said, “Your work was inspired. Congrats on an incredible character. Can’t wait to see what’s next,” while Brook Kerr (Portia) added, “This was gutting. You are a phenomenal actor and man…until next time.”

Tune into General Hospital today, Thursday, June 27, to see Easton’s on-air exit.