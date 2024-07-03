Archery at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Event Live

Amanda Bell
Comments
An athlete competes during the World Cup men's archery final at the Esplanade des Invalides as part of the Olympic Games Test Event in Paris, on August 19, 2023. Paris 2024's Olympic Games archery events will take place at the Esplanade des Invalides between July 25 and August 4. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Summer Olympics

 More

If you’re aiming to watch every moment of archery events on television, streaming, and digital at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, we’re here to help.

Below, you’ll find a full listing of all of the archery events taking place throughout the Olympics, along with information about how to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Sunday, July 28

  • 3:30 a.m. – Women’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
  • 4 a.m. – Team Elimination Rounds (CNBC)
  • 8:15 a.m. – Women’s Team: QF (USA), SF, Medal finals (Digital)
  • 10:10 a.m. – Women’s Team: SF, Final (USA)

Monday, July 29

  • 3:30 a.m. – Men’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
  • 8:15 a.m.  – Men’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
  • 1 p.m. – Men’s Team: Bronze, Gold Finals (USA)

Tuesday, July 30

  • 6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 1 (Digital)
  • 8:45 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (E!)
  • 11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 2 (Digital)
  • 12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)
  • 9 p.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA)*
    2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Every Event Live
    Related

    2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Every Event Live

Wednesday, July 31

  • 6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 3 (Digital)
  • 8:05 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA, E!)
  • 9:50 a.m. – Fencing, Archery (USA)
  • 11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 4 (Digital)
  • 12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)
  • 11:20 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Archery & More (Paris Extra 2)

Thursday, August 1

  • 3:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv. R64, R32 Pt. 5 (Digital)
  • 9:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv: R64, R32 Pt. 6 (Digital)
  • 10 a.m. – Individual Round of 64,32 (USA)
  • 12:15 p.m. – Indiv. Round of 32 (E!)

Friday, August 2

  • 3:30 a.m. – Mixed Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
  • 8:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
  • 9:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Semifinals (USA)
  • Saturday, August 3
  • 3:30 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Round of 16 (Digital)
  • 4 a.m. – Archery, Equestrian & More (Paris Extra 2)
  • 7 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
  • 7:50 a.m. – Archery, Soccer (E!)

Saturday, August 4

  • 3:30 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Round of 16 (Digital)
  • 6:30 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Round of 16 (CNBC)
  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
  • 7:10 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Final (USA)

Summer Olympics

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Price is Right contestant Danielle
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Slam Contestant’s ‘Maddening’ $1 Bidding Strategy
Logan Marshall-Green and Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That' Season 3; Jonathan Cake and Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That' Season 3;
2
Carrie’s New Men on ‘And Just Like That’? First Looks at New Characters
Anthony Michael Hall attends the screening of Netflix Film 'Trigger Warning' at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
3
Why Anthony Michael Hall Turned Down Appearing in ‘Brats’ Doc
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville
4
Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Parents After Todd’s Appeal Bid Gets Rejected
Rob Lowe in the '9-1-1' Season 5 Promo
5
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Going ‘Off the Rails’ — Watch Promo