Archery at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Event Live
If you’re aiming to watch every moment of archery events on television, streaming, and digital at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, we’re here to help.
Below, you’ll find a full listing of all of the archery events taking place throughout the Olympics, along with information about how to watch.
(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)
Sunday, July 28
- 3:30 a.m. – Women’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
- 4 a.m. – Team Elimination Rounds (CNBC)
- 8:15 a.m. – Women’s Team: QF (USA), SF, Medal finals (Digital)
- 10:10 a.m. – Women’s Team: SF, Final (USA)
Monday, July 29
- 3:30 a.m. – Men’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
- 8:15 a.m. – Men’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
- 1 p.m. – Men’s Team: Bronze, Gold Finals (USA)
Tuesday, July 30
- 6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 1 (Digital)
- 8:45 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (E!)
- 11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 2 (Digital)
- 12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)
- 9 p.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA)*
Wednesday, July 31
- 6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 3 (Digital)
- 8:05 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA, E!)
- 9:50 a.m. – Fencing, Archery (USA)
- 11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 4 (Digital)
- 12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)
- 11:20 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Archery & More (Paris Extra 2)
Thursday, August 1
- 3:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv. R64, R32 Pt. 5 (Digital)
- 9:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv: R64, R32 Pt. 6 (Digital)
- 10 a.m. – Individual Round of 64,32 (USA)
- 12:15 p.m. – Indiv. Round of 32 (E!)
Friday, August 2
- 3:30 a.m. – Mixed Team: Round of 16 (Digital)
- 8:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
- 9:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Semifinals (USA)
- Saturday, August 3
- 3:30 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Round of 16 (Digital)
- 4 a.m. – Archery, Equestrian & More (Paris Extra 2)
- 7 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
- 7:50 a.m. – Archery, Soccer (E!)
Saturday, August 4
- 3:30 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Round of 16 (Digital)
- 6:30 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Round of 16 (CNBC)
- 7 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)
- 7:10 a.m. – Men’s Individual: Final (USA)
