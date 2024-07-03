If you’re aiming to watch every moment of archery events on television, streaming, and digital at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, we’re here to help.

Below, you’ll find a full listing of all of the archery events taking place throughout the Olympics, along with information about how to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Team Elimination Rounds (CNBC)

8:15 a.m. – Women’s Team: QF (USA), SF, Medal finals (Digital)

10:10 a.m. – Women’s Team: SF, Final (USA)

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. – Men’s Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

8:15 a.m. – Men’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Team: Bronze, Gold Finals (USA)

Tuesday, July 30

6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 1 (Digital)

8:45 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (E!)

11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 2 (Digital)

12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)

9 p.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA)*

Wednesday, July 31

6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 3 (Digital)

8:05 a.m. – Individual: Round of 64, 32 (USA, E!)

9:50 a.m. – Fencing, Archery (USA)

11:45 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 Pt. 4 (Digital)

12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)

11:20 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Archery & More (Paris Extra 2)

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv. R64, R32 Pt. 5 (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – M&W Indiv: R64, R32 Pt. 6 (Digital)

10 a.m. – Individual Round of 64,32 (USA)

12:15 p.m. – Indiv. Round of 32 (E!)

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. – Mixed Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

8:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)

9:15 a.m. – Mixed Team: Semifinals (USA)

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Round of 16 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Archery, Equestrian & More (Paris Extra 2)

7 a.m. – Women’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals (Digital)

7:50 a.m. – Archery, Soccer (E!)

Saturday, August 4