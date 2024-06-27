Slow Horses is coming back for more — and soon!

The Apple TV+ espionage drama starring Gary Oldman is based on Mick Herron’s spy series, Slough House. It premiered in 2022 and scored a two-season renewal for Seasons 3 and 4 ahead of its second later that year. The series is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

Apple TV+ has announced the Slow Horses Season 4 premiere date. Read on for everything we know about the show’s future.

When will Slow Horses Season 4 premiere?

The first two episodes will drop on Wednesday, September 4. After that, one will begin streaming Wednesdays through the Season 4 finale on October 2.

On which Mick Herron book is Season 4 based?

The upcoming season adapts Spook Street, the fourth novel in Herron’s series.

What is Slow Horses Season 4 about?

According to Apple TV+, the new season “opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

Season 4 also has to address where it left River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), feeling betrayed after his grandfather David (Jonathan Pryce) burned a file with information proving MI5 killed someone Sean Donovan (Sope Dirisu) loved for leaking classified intel. He said he did it to protect River.

Looking ahead after the Season 3 finale, Lowden told TV Insider, “The single most important relationship is still always with his grandfather and how River is going to deal with that and how well he deals with it or not, and how he manages — like anybody does, which is why I love this show — problems at home versus problems at work and how you manage to keep your head no matter what you’re going through behind closed doors.”

Who’s in the Season 4 cast?

Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The returning ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas (as Diana Taverner), Lowden, Saskia Reeves (as Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (as Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung (as Roddy Ho), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (as Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (as Marcus Longridge), and Pryce.

Joining the cast for Season 4 are Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis.

Will there be a Slow Horses Season 5?

Yes! The series was renewed for a fifth season shortly after the third ended. Season 5 will be adapted from the fifth novel of Herron’s series, London Rules.

In Season 5, according to Apple TV+, “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.”

Who’s behind the Slow Horses TV show?

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Will Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Season 4 is directed by Adam Randall.