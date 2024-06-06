Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Acapulco Season 3, Episodes 6 & 7.]

Acapulco‘s third season has taken a deeper dive into the backstory of pool boy Hector (Rafael Cebrián) with the show’s latest episodes, “Take a Chance on Me” and “Video Killed the Radio Star.”

It turns out that the hustling Las Colinas worker has a life quite different outside of the resort setting fans came to know him in as his home life portrayed his paternal role as an uncle to his young nephew Andrés (Ricardo Galina). Additionally, viewers were clued into his dream of becoming a published author as he tried delivering a draft to one of Las Colinas’ guests who could make his dream come true, but his drunk brother’s interference ruined his chances.

Still, with the loss of one dream came the possibility of one he’d all but given up on as resort owner Diane (Jessica Collins) uncovered a missing page from his manuscript that read like a love letter to her. After previously breaking off their relationship, she is swayed to be honest about her lingering feelings, making way for a sweet reunion that we later learn turned into an enduring marriage as Hector appears in the present-day timeline.

And through the present day, we also discover he did become a successful fantasy romance author, although the series has yet to unveil how that happened. When it came to taking a closer look at Hector’s story, Cebrián says, “I was over the moon. I just couldn’t believe it. It’s such a beautiful gift as an actor to get to play Hector in different notes, and I’ve got to give it to the creator, Austin Winsberg, our wonderful showrunner Sam Laybourne, and to all of the writers for giving me this beautiful gift, but also for trusting me.”

Unlike other characters in the present day, Cebrián is the first to portray the same character as seen in the ’80s. When it came to aging up as Hector, there was a lot involved. “I’ve never got to do that as an actor,” Cebrián shares, but calls it “such a beautiful challenge, and I was totally up for it.”

So, how did he embrace an older version of the character? “You can’t take away everything that makes him lovable to the audience. I think we ended up in a nice area. I lowered my voice. I also tried to slow him down a little more. I feel like when you see Hector in the present day, he’s made it. He’s been successful. He fulfilled his dream of being an author, and I think that settles you in your body a little more,” the actor reveals.

“I’m an actor and my dream is to entertain,” Cebrián says. “Hector is a writer and his dream is to entertain, but we’ve got to make ends meet. So as an actor, I’ve had to Uber. I had to work at coffee shops back in the day, and Hector gets to work as a pool boy at a hotel. So it’s not far from real life.”

Part of that realness came from Hector’s sweet relationship with his nephew Andrés, who he takes to Las Colinas when his brother goes out for a job interview. When Diane sees this, it definitely makes an impression, as she notes that she likes that side of Hector. On working with the young actor who played his nephew, Cebrián sweetly notes, “he’s such a good actor, goddamn stole every single scene.”

As for the paternal side that caring for Andrés brings out, Cebrián acknowledges that it does have some impact, but isn’t ultimately essential to romancing Diane. “He’s got a deadbeat brother, he’s got a nephew. He’s just trying to provide for them, and also he’s trying to make his dreams of being a storyteller come true. So I also think that’s where he and Diane connect,” Cebrián adds. “Yes, you see the paternal side, but at the end of the day, they’re both driven people. Diane is a very independent, strong woman. I think that’s why Hector’s attracted to her, but she has an inner struggle, an inner pathos that mirrors Hector’s. I think that’s why they’re a perfect match.”

When it came to their relationship-defining kiss in Episode 7, the pressure didn’t come from the romantic nature of the scene. “I think if anything, the pressure comes from working opposite Jessica Collins, who is an award-winning actress, and she’s one of the most generous actresses I’ve ever shared the screen with, ” Cebrián admits. “She’s a true force of nature, and she’s just so wonderful. I learn from her every day, and I just want to make sure that I’m at her same level… And then I wanted to make sure that I looked good without a t-shirt,” he adds, joking about the locker room-set moment.

As for what the actor hopes to see when it comes to Hector and Diane’s romance in the future, Cebrián would like to explore what life is like outside of the resort for the pair. “I think it creates a beautiful stage for comedy as well with Chad [Chord Overstreet] in the picture. And I’d also like to see Hector grow.” Stay tuned to see how his story unfolds on Acapulco as Season 3 continues on Apple TV+.

