‘Wheel of Fortune’: Is Vanna White Set to Quit Show Over Ryan Seacrest?

Is Vanna White about to step away from Wheel of Fortune just weeks after legendary host Pat Sajak retired? Well, if new reports are to be believed, the long-time letter-turner could end up ditching the show after not vibing with new host Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest is taking over as host for the upcoming 42nd season and has already started taping his episodes. White, who signed a two-year extension last year, is remaining on as co-host, though it appears she could already be regretting her decision.

According to The Daily Mail, a source told them White is finding it “difficult” to adjust to the show without Sajak, whom she worked with for over 40 years.

“There is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner. It is just so difficult to do this without Pat,” the source said. “Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune.”

“She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic,” the source continued. “She wants the show to continue. This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat.”

A separate source claimed that part of the reason White is considering leaving is because she isn’t connecting with Seacrest.

“She just doesn’t jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could,” the source stated.

Last September, White extended her contract with the show for two years following tense negotiations with Sony Pictures. It was reported at the time that White was looking for a significant raise, as her previous pay increase came almost 18 years ago.

According to TMZ, White’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Sony that his client was looking for 50% of what Sajak makes. However, a source later told People that the previous report was “inaccurate,” including the claim that White accepted an offer of $100,00 per episode to continue the Celebrity version of the show.

That same month White signed her extension, Seacrest said in an interview with Fortune, “I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

The question now is, what would the show look like if White does decide to step away?

Some fans have previously suggested that Sajak’s daughter, social media correspondent Maggie Sajak, take over as a letter-turner. But the show could also take a page from the recent U.K. revival and do away with the assistant altogether. In the U.K. version, a digital board automatically does all the letter turning.

However, many British viewers complained about this change. “Where’s the assistant to turn the tiles?” tweeted one fan, while another added, “Right off the bat, there are a few things off with this show. And yes, one of them is the fact that the board’s probably been taken over by AI.”

Based on social media reactions, regular Wheel viewers want White to stick with the show.

“Why didn’t they make [White] the host and have some beefcake dude in short shorts turning the letters?” wrote comedian Michael Ian Black on X.

Why didn’t they make her the host and have some beefcake dude in short shorts turning the letters? https://t.co/X6pc40VYx5 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 25, 2024

“Vanna White should be the host,” added another.

“Idk why, after being on the show as the sidekick all those years, the network didn’t show some appreciation and make her the host,” wrote one viewer.

However, another long-time viewer added, “Regular Wheel watchers will know that Vanna White does not want to host. She’s done it on occasion and she does not care for it.”

Commenting on the alleged Seacrest beef, one fan wrote, “How horrible do you have to be to make Vanna White’s life so miserable she’s ready to quit within weeks of you taking over as host?”

“The Vanna White vs. Ryan Seacreast is the reality show I NEED,” quipped another.

What do you think about this latest drama? Would you still watch if White left the show? Let us know in the comments below.