Crazy Town Lead Singer Shifty Shellshock Dies at 49

Crazy Town frontman and “Butterfly” singer Seth Binzer, better known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, has died. He was 49.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Shellshock died at his residence on Monday, June 24. A cause has not yet been revealed.

Born on August 23, 1974, Shellshock formed the rap-rock band Crazy Town in 1999 with fellow frontman Bret Mazur, with whom he’d previously collaborated under the name The Brimstone Sluggers. Crazy Town’s single “Butterfly,” released in October 2000, was a global hit, becoming number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and a top ten smash in several countries around the world.

The success of “Butterfly” saw sales of the band’s debut album, The Gift of Game, increase tenfold, exceeding 1.5 million. The group, which also included Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein, and Antonio Lorenzo Valli, later supported Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour.

In 2002, Crazy Town released their second album, Darkhorse, but it was deemed a commercial failure in comparison to their debut. The band broke up shortly after, and Shellshock went on to pursue a solo career, releasing the 2002 track “Starry Eyed Surprise” with Paul Oakenfold and dropping his first solo album, Happy Love Sick, in 2004.

Outside of music, Shellshock was known for being open about his struggles with addiction and appeared on several reality shows where he tackled his substance abuse problems. He was one of nine celebrities featured in the first season of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and returned towards the end of Celebrity Rehab 2 after relapsing.

He also appeared in two seasons of the Celebrity Rehab spinoff series Sober House, the second of which happened around the time Shellshock’s friend and former bandmate, Adam Goldstein, died from an accidental drug overdose shortly after breaking 11 years of sobriety.

Shellshock’s other on-screen work included a minor role in the 1994 film Clifford and the lead role in the 2004 short film Willowbee. He also took part in the 2005 reality show Shark Hunters: Ultimate Tournament Series.

He is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage, and Phoenix.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.