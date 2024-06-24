‘The Real World: Miami’ Star Sarah Becker Dies at 52

Sarah Becker, best known as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Miami, has died. She was 52.

As reported by TMZ, Becker died by suicide early last week at her home in Illinois. A family member confirmed the passing, noting how Becker had moved to Illinois to take care of family last year but had plans to move back to California.

Becker appeared on Season 5 of the long-running MTV reality series, which was set in Miami. At the time, she was an Indiana University graduate working at Wildstorm Comics in La Jolla, California. According to her MTV bio, Becker described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body” and a “tomboy” who enjoyed skateboarding and dressing up as television characters.

Outside of her Real World appearance, Becker was known as a writer and editor at WildStorm Productions, where she worked on a range of comic titles, including Gen 13, DV8, StormWatch, WildC.A.T.s, and Team 7.

Following the news of Becker’s passing, fans and friends took to social media to share their condolences and tributes.

“I’m heartbroken to learn Sarah Becker has passed away,” wrote journalist Eric Goldman. “One of the most effortlessly cool, funny and likable people I’ve known and a wonderful friend I regret not staying in touch with more after she moved away. So many great SDCC/movie/party/hanging out memories. Love you, Sarah.”

I’m heartbroken to learn Sarah Becker has passed away. One of the most effortlessly cool, funny and likable people I’ve known and a wonderful friend I regret not staying in touch with more after she moved away. So many great SDCC/movie/party/hanging out memories. Love you, Sarah. pic.twitter.com/ILuh90yKH4 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 24, 2024

“I just found out that one on the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away,” Joel Benjamin wrote on Facebook. “Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker.”

“Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine… Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs,” added Daniel Norton on a Facebook post of his own. “Big hugs to all the Wildstorm fam!”

There will never be another like you. Hearts breaking all over the dang place because you were both the coolest and the hottest.

Sarah Becker. #theoneandonly #Becker #Wildstorm pic.twitter.com/WOeXFAEYOC — Sandra Hope (@inkmonkeyhope) June 23, 2024

GEN 13 was a foundational comic for me. I still keep these books in my living room in a place of honor. Rest in peace Sarah Becker. Condolences to the people who knew and loved her. pic.twitter.com/siLy5N8RQ0 — Tony Fleecs (@TonyFleecs) June 23, 2024

As 90’s comics fans and especially GEN13 fans, we’re saddened to hear of the passing of Sarah Becker. We’ll always remember the fun she brought to the early days of the book and the thrill of seeing a comics pro on MTV. Of course she meant so much more to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rkDjyAKCkM — WIZARDS! The Podcast Guide To Comics (@WizardsComics) June 24, 2024

RIP Sarah Becker, although we’ve never really met in person, she was among the first one to see a spark in my work and tried to get me a job at Wildstorm even when I wasn’t ready yet. Thank you, Sarah. — ⚡️Leinil Yu⚡️ (@leinilyu) June 24, 2024

Who else used to watch The Real World on MTV? Sad news. Sarah Becker, from 1996’s season 5 of The Real World: Miami, has died by suicide. My condolences to her loved ones. She was 52. #TheRealWorld #RealityTV #MTV https://t.co/kCqo4gMHt9 pic.twitter.com/T5hdlt2V1y — BBAmerica Stan PurpleMG (@PurpleMG7) June 23, 2024

It’s hard to celebrate The Real World 30th anniversary today. Knowing Sarah Becker who starred in season 5 also worked in comics working for @ImageComics #comicbook commit suicide today. Rest well sweet person https://t.co/ocigBSdgs0 pic.twitter.com/7gSUjXHFJo — Rubin Simpson (@RubinSimpson) June 24, 2024

I just heard the sad news of Sarah Becker’s passing. She was one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of interacting with. She was awesome to work for, the life of any party, and always a champion of artists. You will be missed, Sarah.https://t.co/JA3WS4CbT6 — Jason Johnson’s Art (@J_Johnson_Art) June 23, 2024

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.