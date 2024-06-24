‘The Real World: Miami’ Star Sarah Becker Dies at 52

Sarah Becker Facebook

Sarah Becker, best known as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Miami, has died. She was 52.

As reported by TMZ, Becker died by suicide early last week at her home in Illinois. A family member confirmed the passing, noting how Becker had moved to Illinois to take care of family last year but had plans to move back to California.

Becker appeared on Season 5 of the long-running MTV reality series, which was set in Miami. At the time, she was an Indiana University graduate working at Wildstorm Comics in La Jolla, California. According to her MTV bio, Becker described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body” and a “tomboy” who enjoyed skateboarding and dressing up as television characters.

Outside of her Real World appearance, Becker was known as a writer and editor at WildStorm Productions, where she worked on a range of comic titles, including Gen 13, DV8, StormWatch, WildC.A.T.s, and Team 7.

Following the news of Becker’s passing, fans and friends took to social media to share their condolences and tributes.

“I’m heartbroken to learn Sarah Becker has passed away,” wrote journalist Eric Goldman. “One of the most effortlessly cool, funny and likable people I’ve known and a wonderful friend I regret not staying in touch with more after she moved away. So many great SDCC/movie/party/hanging out memories. Love you, Sarah.”

“I just found out that one on the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away,” Joel Benjamin wrote on Facebook. “Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker.”

“Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine… Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs,” added Daniel Norton on a Facebook post of his own. “Big hugs to all the Wildstorm fam!”

Check out more tributes below.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

