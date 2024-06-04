‘All American’ Pays Touching Tribute to Kamar de los Reyes

All American honored the late Kamar de los Reyes on Monday night’s (June 3) episode, five months after the actor died.

De los Reyes, who played Coastal California’s Coach Montes on the hit CW series, passed away in December after a brief battle with cancer. As a result, he could only appear in the Season 6 premiere, as that was all he was able to film before his death.

While other characters, specifically Cody Christian’s Asher Adams, have referenced Coach Montes throughout the season, there had been no explanation on-screen for his absence. However, on Monday’s episode, the show wrapped up the character’s storyline by revealing he’d accepted a job with the NFL.

Asher, who had grown close to Coach Montes over the series, spent the episode keeping his distance so he could avoid having to say goodbye. However, by the end of the episode, Asher found the courage to answer Coach Montes’ call and say a final goodbye to his mentor and friend.

The episode also included a tribute card “in loving memory” of the actor.

Speaking with TVLine, Christian opened up about his close friendship with de los Reyes and how it mirrored the relationship between their characters on the show.

“I did have a very unique relationship with that man outside of the show,” Christian said. “”ust in those two-and-a-half years, I went through hell and back in my own life. Kamar was acting as a real-life coach for me many, many, many times. We would shoot all day and then spend a couple hours after shooting just talking and catching up on life. I relied on him a lot.”

Christian has been a main cast member on All American since the first season in 2018, while De los Reyes joined the show in Season 4.

The actor touched on working with de los Reyes on Season 6 while the latter was battling cancer.

“Just to have the opportunity to go in and work with him within those circumstances, to give him the respect and flowers he deserved, was a moment I’ll never forget,” Christian shared. “I’m not even going to lie to you: Those first two episodes [of Season 6], it was difficult for me to watch it, simply because he’s an incredible man.”

He added, “I knew [working with him this season] wasn’t going to be something I could take for granted. That scene work was very special, and for me to have one of the last dances with him — as a human being, as the artist that he was — was something I’ll never forget. He was a great man.”