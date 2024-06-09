‘SEAL Team’ Final Season: Everything We Know So Far

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

The last we saw of Bravo certainly left the team’s future in question for this Paramount+ drama.

The military drama premiered in 2017 and aired four full seasons on CBS before moving, five episodes into the fifth, over to the streaming service. Since then, SEAL Team has been a Paramount+ original. The sixth season aired its finale in November 2022 and ended on quite a cliffhanger.

Will the show be back for more? What about that movie that was announced in February 2022? Read on for everything we know about the future of SEAL Team.

Where Did SEAL Team Season 6 Leave Off?

Upon returning home from deployment—having missed Clay’s (Max Thieriot, now on Fire Country) funeral, Jason (David Boreanaz) was given and accepted the Navy Cross—and used the opportunity to speak publicly about his TBI and his fallen friend’s work to change the military’s views on them. Then, when he had to face command for his actions at the end of the finale, he was joined by Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), the rest of Bravo, and other SEALs who spoke up about their own struggles.

Will There Be a Season 7?

Yes! Paramount+ renewed the series for a seventh season in January 2023. Then, in November 2023, the streaming service announced that it will be ending with that upcoming seventh season.

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country,” said executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack at the time. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors, and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show. We’d like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount +, and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season. While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

Added Boreanaz, also an executive producer, “For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

What Will Season 7 Be About?

A description of Season 7 has yet to be released. We can safely assume it will continue to, as it has for six seasons thus far, follow the members of the elite unit of Navy SEALs both on high-stakes missions and at home, as well as manage the fallout of the end of the Season 6 finale.

When Will Season 7 Premiere?

A SEAL Team Season 7 premiere date has yet to be announced. But a fall 2024 premiere (or close to it) wouldn’t be a surprise; even after it moved to the streaming service and off the broadcast network’s usual lineup, Season 6 premiered in September.

Who’s Returning for SEAL Team Season 7?

In addition to David Boreanaz, returning are Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian.

Who’s Joining the Cast?

There will be at least two new characters, both of whom sound connected to the end of Season 6.

Beau Knapp has been added as a series regular, according to Deadline. He will star as Chief Petty Officer Drew Franklin, who has a checkered history at Command and whose placement on Bravo Team is a sign of their problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be. Drew is a smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage and revels in the mystery and rumors that surround him.

Deadline also reports that Dylan Walsh will recur as Captain Walch, who was recently appointed Commanding Officer of DEVGRU. He is by the book but also politically-minded and may be clouded by his ambitions as he decides what to do with Bravo Team.

What’s Going on With the SEAL Team Movie?

In February 2022, Paramount+ announced plans for a stand-alone SEAL Team movie, from the series creative team of Boreanaz, Chulack, and Hudnut. That will no longer be happening.