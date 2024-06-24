The Bear‘s return is upon us and with it the continuation of Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) story as the chef striving for excellence at his newly renovated family restaurant now operating under the show’s titular name.

But beyond the struggles of getting a new restaurant off the ground, Carmy is also contending with familial tensions as viewers will recall the heated exchange the young chef had with his “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). When Carmy got stuck in the walk-in fridge during their opening night service, he was understandably frustrated, but when his words upset his girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon), Richie got accusatory toward Carmy, wanting to know what he said to upset the girl.

Seeing the non-biological cousins go back and forth is nothing new to fans of the series, but does that mean everything will be patched up when the show picks back up for Season 3? “They’re great now. They’re great,” Moss-Bachrach told TV Insider with a laugh during The Bear‘s press conference.

“They play pickleball,” Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney jokes before Moss-Bachrach adds, “They wake up every morning for a jog, a little coffee klatch.” If only.

“No, I mean, you’ve got to watch, I think, right?” Moss-Bachrach follows up, looking to costar White.

“Yeah,” White concurs. “I mean, yes, Carmy is continuing to do what he does best, I think, which is be incredibly avoidant of all the issues that he has going on, and that’s what you’ll see,” the star teases.

While storylines remain rather secretive, further details about Season 3 were unveiled during the press conference. When asked by one reporter about whether or not there’s romantic implications surrounding White and Edebiri’s characters, the actor said, “No. There is no talk in the [writers] rooms about any romantic implications.” In other words, don’t hold your breath for SydCarmy to happen.

Even without any potential romance brewing, we’re sure this team has cooked up plenty of awesome moments for viewers to binge on when Season 3 arrives. Stay tuned for more coverage on The Bear as we approach the show’s return, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the comments section.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu