‘The Bear’ Stars Weigh in on Carmy & Richie’s Fraught Relationship in Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 3
Preview
FX

The Bear

 More

The Bear‘s return is upon us and with it the continuation of Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) story as the chef striving for excellence at his newly renovated family restaurant now operating under the show’s titular name.

But beyond the struggles of getting a new restaurant off the ground, Carmy is also contending with familial tensions as viewers will recall the heated exchange the young chef had with his “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). When Carmy got stuck in the walk-in fridge during their opening night service, he was understandably frustrated, but when his words upset his girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon), Richie got accusatory toward Carmy, wanting to know what he said to upset the girl.

Seeing the non-biological cousins go back and forth is nothing new to fans of the series, but does that mean everything will be patched up when the show picks back up for Season 3? “They’re great now. They’re great,” Moss-Bachrach told TV Insider with a laugh during The Bear‘s press conference.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' Season 3

FX

“They play pickleball,” Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney jokes before Moss-Bachrach adds, “They wake up every morning for a jog, a little coffee klatch.” If only.

“No, I mean, you’ve got to watch, I think, right?” Moss-Bachrach follows up, looking to costar White.

“Yeah,” White concurs. “I mean, yes, Carmy is continuing to do what he does best, I think, which is be incredibly avoidant of all the issues that he has going on, and that’s what you’ll see,” the star teases.

'The Bear' Season 3 to Premiere Early on Hulu
Related

'The Bear' Season 3 to Premiere Early on Hulu

While storylines remain rather secretive, further details about Season 3 were unveiled during the press conference. When asked by one reporter about whether or not there’s romantic implications surrounding White and Edebiri’s characters, the actor said, “No. There is no talk in the [writers] rooms about any romantic implications.” In other words, don’t hold your breath for SydCarmy to happen.

Even without any potential romance brewing, we’re sure this team has cooked up plenty of awesome moments for viewers to binge on when Season 3 arrives. Stay tuned for more coverage on The Bear as we approach the show’s return, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the comments section.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu

The Bear - Hulu

The Bear where to stream

The Bear

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Jeremy Allen White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow as Elizabeth and Kevin McGarry as Nathan in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11 Episode 11
1
Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry React to Shocking End to ‘WCTH’ Season 11
Robson Green as Geordie Keating, Tom Brittney as Will Davenport in Grantchester
2
Tom Brittney on His Very Emotional ‘Grantchester’ Farewell
Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'I Could Not Prevent It'
3
Inside ‘Interview With the Vampire’s Most Tragic Hour: The Trial Explained
Ryan Paevey on red carpet
4
Ryan Paevey Gets Emotional Explaining Decision to Step Away From Acting
Drew Carey and contestant Rachel on Price is Right
5
‘The Price Is Right’: ER Nurse Takes Huge Gamble and Wins Big – See Drew Carey React