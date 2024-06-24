‘The Bear’: FX Announces Season 3 Will Premiere Early on Hulu

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ricky Staffieri, Jeremy Allen White, and Matty Matheson for 'The Bear' Season 3
Chuck Hodes/FX

Season 3 of FX‘s hit series The Bear will make an early debut on Hulu as the streaming favorite drops all-new episodes at beginning at 9/8c on Wednesday, June 26, three hours earlier than initially slated.

In other words, fans can easily begin their binge sessions for the latest chapter of Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) ongoing story alongside his kitchen family which includes Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Neil (Matty Matheson), Natalie (Abby Elliott), and more. Also back for the ongoing story are Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon as Uncle Jimmy and Claire.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' Season 2

FX

Following Season 2’s opening of their revamped restaurant, Carmy and crew continue their quest to operate at the highest level while also striving to stay in business. But the uphill battle is a losing game in the industry as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and expects nothing less than perfection from his team, who also do their best to match the chef’s intensity.

But in their efforts to achieve the goals set forth in previous seasons, the crew will be pushed to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant itself together. And as the team grows in numbers, each member puts a personal focus on bettering themselves in their jobs. In a kitchen where every second counts, the individuals at the center of this fan-favorite series will find out if they have what it takes to get to tomorrow.

As previously announced, Season 3 will include 10 all-new episodes which will continue to follow the half-hour format from previous seasons. Don’t miss the kitchen chaos, make sure to tune into The Bear when Season 3 arrives early on Hulu this week.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 26, 9/8c, Hulu

