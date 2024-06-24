‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Gets Giddy After CNN’s Kasie Hunt Shuts Down Trump Spokesperson

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

With the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump taking place live on CNN this Thursday, June 27, political surrogates and spokespeople have been making the media rounds this week to promote their candidates’ positions and posturing in advance. One such got shut down in dramatic fashion Monday (June 24) morning when Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeatedly attacked the moderators, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, as being “biased” against Trump, causing CNN This Morning anchor Kasie Hunt to cut her interview short.

The View host Whoopi Goldberg introduced a clip of the exchange, which included Hunt insisting the two “have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle,” and adding, “If you are attacking the moderators, you are usually losing.”

Goldberg, for one, was positively giddy over the exchange when reviewing it in the “Hot Topics” segment of Monday’s episode, smiling and saying, “That was so good, so good,” in response to Hunt’s decision to terminate the talk.

Sara Haines then weighed in on Leavitt’s claims that Trump couldn’t get a fair debate from these moderators, saying, “It’s their M.O. It’s what they do… This is how they tee up, even things they end up doing well at, they say, ‘I’m going to lose,’ just in case.”

“To me, it underscored a stunning lack of message discipline,” former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin added. “You are a campaign spokesperson. You should be there to talk about what’s Donald Trump’s proactive agenda for the American people… but she can’t. It’s grievance, it’s rage, it’s retribution.”

She also agreed with Haines, though, that the ultimate goal might be to take cover in case it goes poorly, predicting, “And, frankly, to try to get out of the next ABC one, which I think it’s important that they do.”

Ana Navarro then suggested that the Trump campaign is acting “scared” of Biden’s capability to debate well (adding in a chicken dance for dramatic effect), and Sunny Hostin went on to praise Hunt for her handling of the situation.”

Watch the full exchange below.