‘Doctor Who’ Finale, ‘Trigger Warning,’ Exploring the Roots of Comedy, Stanley Cup Finals

Doctor Who closes an exhilarating season with a battle against a deadly foe. Jessica Alba is back in action mode in Netflix’s Trigger Warning. A PBS series travels the USA to explore the diversity within American humor. The Stanley Cup finals advance to a sixth game.

BBC / Disney+

Doctor Who

Season Finale

The good Doctor (the charismatic Ncuti Gatwa) worries he may have met his match, having come face to grotesque face with one of his deadliest recurring foes, the nihilistic Sutekh, as the Fifteenth Doctor’s first season reaches its thrilling and emotional finale. “I will turn back Death,” the Doctor declares as all he surveys threatens to turn to dust. But first he’ll have to regain control of his TARDIS. And yet, somehow the fate of the universe keeps coming back to the mysterious origin of the Doctor’s delightful companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and the snowy Christmas Eve when she was abandoned as an infant on a church’s steps.

Trigger Warning

Movie Premiere

It’s out of the war zone and into the fire for Jessica Alba, back in action mode as special-ops commando Parker, whose homecoming to bury her father leads to a confrontation with a violent gang terrorizing her home town. She suspects the shady senator (Anthony Michael Hall) who shares the same name as the county is up to no good. She’s probably right.

Brock Mills / Showtime

Roots of Comedy With Jesus Trejo

Series Premiere

Don’t make me laugh. On second thought … Jesus Trejo, an L.A. based Mexican American comedian, travels the country to find funny people whose diverse backgrounds have informed their stand-up comedy. In back-to-back half-hour episodes, he heads to Minneapolis to meet Yemeni comic Ali Sultan, whose perspective on his mental health struggles brings vulnerability to his brand of humor. Then it’s off to Texas where he follows comedian Vanessa Gonzalez to her Laredo hometown, where she reflects on her upbringing with her parents, first-generation Mexican Americans who work as border patrol agents.

NHL

NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Edmonton Oilers continue to fight back against a 3-0 deficit, staying alive by winning the last two games of the Stanley Cup finals. With Game 6 against the Florida Panthers back on their Canadian home ice, can the team push the series to a deciding seventh game?

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie (7/6c, Nickelodeon, streaming on Paramount+): The animated family comedy returns for a feature-length special, in which Lincoln (voiced by Bentley Griffin) leads his fellow Louds on a mission to rescue his kidnapped ex-spy granny Myrtle.

(7/6c, Nickelodeon, streaming on Paramount+): The animated family comedy returns for a feature-length special, in which Lincoln (voiced by Bentley Griffin) leads his fellow Louds on a mission to rescue his kidnapped ex-spy granny Myrtle. Summer Olympic Trials (8/7c, NBC): Swimming trials continue, followed at 9/8c by highlights of the first day of track and field competition from Eugene, Oregon, where Olympic hopefuls compete for a spot on the U.S. team heading to Paris. Day 1’s scheduled events include the final in the men’s 10,000-meter run.

(8/7c, NBC): Swimming trials continue, followed at 9/8c by highlights of the first day of track and field competition from Eugene, Oregon, where Olympic hopefuls compete for a spot on the U.S. team heading to Paris. Day 1’s scheduled events include the final in the men’s 10,000-meter run. Real Time with Bill Maher (10/9c, HBO): In a switcheroo, Martin Short (as his fatuous character Jiminy Glick) interviews the host in a one-on-one conversation about Maher’s new book What This Comedian Said Will Shock You.

ON THE STREAM: