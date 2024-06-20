[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 4 Episode 5 “How to Fly an Airplane.”]

Kristen’s (Katja Herbers) really going to regret going on that trip to Rome—and not because she may have almost been killed by a ghost pilot while she, David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) transported a relic (the box holding what was thought to possibly be part of Christ’s cross but is a fake) to the Vatican. (The best part of the trip? Kristen wondering if the priests riding with them speak English and singing sexual terms, then “join the holy orgy Kama Sutra.”)

Kristen’s already having a rough time, having just left her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) at a psychiatric treatment center; he has no idea what’s going on but was found, his heart stopped after he injected himself rather than his daughter, as Leland (Michael Emerson) tried to brainwash him into doing. The doctors will reevaluate after two months, Kristen tells their daughters, and he’ll be fine. (While there, he can’t have his phone, making him unreachable.) But once alone at home, she takes a moment to cry as the little grief demon begins sidling up to her on the bathtub … until the call that leads to the trip to the Vatican comes. (The demon reaching out, then raising its hands like “come on!”? Priceless.)

Kristen has Yasmine (Dana Gourrier) stay with the girls while she’s away, but then the other woman gets a call from her mother, at an assisted living facility. A branch crashed through the kitchen, so she leaves to pick her up and bring her to the Bouchards’. The girls insist they’ll be fine but quickly overload the circuit by using multiple hairdryers. They try to turn to an online video from shirtless handyman “Bob the Built Builder” to fix the problem but then bats come flying out of the hole in the basement wall. They run outside and get locked out … and call their grandmother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), whom Kristen doesn’t want near them.

Sheryl, of course, leaps at the opportunity to spend time with her granddaughters—who don’t tell their mom they’ve called her—but since she’s currently babysitting the Antichrist as part of her deal with Leland, she brings him along. She introduces them to Timothy and tells him, “These are your, um,” then just gives their names. As for the question of who his mom is, “Shall we tell them, Timothy, or should we wait?” she asks. “It’s a bit of a secret,” she explains to the girls. Lexis (Maddy Crocco) holds him, and Sheryl remarks, “It’s like you two belong together.” (Considering Leland’s plans for Lexis in the past … uh-oh?)

Once Kristen’s on her way home, Sheryl gets ready to leave but before she does, she lets them in on the secret about Timothy. “We just need to have an agreement, okay? This is just between the five of us—six of us,” she says, as Timothy stirs. “Cross your heart? Did you notice that Timothy looks like you four? Know why? … He’s your brother.” Kristen’s never going to let Sheryl near her daughters again! How will this shake up the Bouchard family dynamic? There’s no way those girls don’t want to spend more time with Timothy after learning he’s their brother!

