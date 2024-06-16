‘Outlander’ Spinoff ‘Blood of My Blood’ Casts Original Actors’ Sons as Young Angus and Rupert (VIDEO)

Stephen Walters and Grant O'Rourke in 'Outlander'
Starz

To celebrate Father’s Day, Starz made a big announcement about Outlander‘s upcoming prequel series Blood of My Blood: It’s becoming a family affair off-screen as well.

Outlander alums Stephen Walters and Grant O’Rourke announced that the children who will portray the younger version of their characters, Angus Mhor and Rupert MacKenzie respectively, are their own.

In a video shared on social media, Walters and O’Rourke appeared proud to stand alongside their sons, Marlow and Louis, as they announced the big news.

Walters said in the video, “To see our children playing a younger version of us… Even though we’re no longer in it, in a way, we are.” O’Rourke added, “We’ve been getting photos of everything, standing backstage, taking photos of them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will center on the love stories of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

This is the latest in a spree of casting announcements for the series. Portraying Jamie’s mom and dad, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, are Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy; meanwhile, portraying Claire’s parents are Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, and Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp. The series will also feature Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Jamie’s grandfather, Rory Alexander as young Murtagh, Sam Retford as young Dougal, Séamus McLean Ross as young Colum, Conor MacNeill as young Ned Gowan, Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Ellen’s father, Sara Vickers as Davina Porter, Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant, Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant,  Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron, Terence Rae as Arch Bug, Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Alisa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth, and Harry Eaton as Private Charlton.

