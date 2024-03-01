‘Outlander’: Should Claire & Jamie Appear in ‘Blood of My Blood’ Spinoff? (POLL)

Outlander‘s upcoming spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood has already begun casting some familiar characters, which poses a big question: Will the new series include Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan)?

In a universe that involves time travel, it seems like the door could certainly be open to the possibility, but considering this will be an original story not previously shared by author Diana Gabaldon, there’s no source material to reference for such Easter eggs. Blood of My Blood will chronicle the love stories between Claire’s parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in World War I England as well as Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in the 18th-century Scottish Highlands.

While the main focus would undoubtedly be on the main couples, it feels as though the time-traveling aspect leaves the door open for potential visitors or even flashbacks (or flashforwards). The new series is currently slated for a 10-episode first season, and it’s unclear how much time in these couples’ lives will be explored throughout the show’s run.

Whether the series continues beyond a first season or encompasses several years in their lives, there’s a chance that viewers could encounter baby versions of Claire and Jamie, but considering her parents died when she was just five, we wouldn’t imagine that the series would cover much beyond their childhoods without the core cast of this spinoff.

Then there’s the question of whether or not this series will answer questions about Claire’s time-traveling ability through her parents. Did they ever get transported to the past or even the future? It would be an interesting avenue to explore and would give them the chance to cross paths with other characters from the original series.

But is that too fan-servicey? With Outlander‘s eighth and final season on the horizon, the inclusion of Claire and Jamie in this spinoff, which is already filming, may seem forced. But we want to hear from you. Do you think Outlander: Blood of My Blood should include Claire and Jamie? Cast your vote in our reader poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

