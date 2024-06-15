Jimmy Kimmel Lists His Top 78 Nicknames for Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel marked Donald Trump’s 78th birthday in fittingly unceremonious fashion, listing his favorite 78 nicknames for the businessman-turned-politician — who’s running for president again while awaiting sentencing after his conviction on 34 felony counts.

“Trump had a low-key birthday celebration — he reportedly spent the night at home, quietly spanking himself with a magazine,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, June 14, riffing on Stormy Daniels’ testimony that she used a magazine to spank Trump.

Then Kimmel got to the nicknames. “You know, I have to admit, Donald Trump has given a lot to our show, and I wanted to do something special for him because I know he watches from time to time,” the late-night comedian said.

“Over the last, seems like, I don’t know, 28 years since he got into politics, we’ve come up with a lot of nicknames for Donald Trump. And so in honor of his birther-day, we combed through the archives to bring you our top 78 Donald Trump nicknames of all-time.”

To the tune of “Hail to the Chief,” Kimmel rattled off the monikers, quoted in full below:

Don Whoreleone Napoleon Bone-Aspur R. Smelly Fiberace Commander-In-Thief Nostra-dumbass El Pork-Choppo MAGA Theresa All Caps-tain Kangaroo Rip One Van Winkle Count Flatula Founding Farter Farty-Five Teddy Dozevelt Gaseous Clay Dopey McGropey Lepre-con man Al Ca-porn Julius Squeezer The Shart of the Deal His Flatulency Mayor McCutTheCheese Groper Cleveland Sleepy Don-zales Nelson Tandela Burger Jean King Donny Nappleseed Liger Woods Unhappy Gilmore Greedy McGolfy Yabba Dabba Doofus His MAGA-sty Genghis Don Donnie D Cups Donye West Donald Duck the Draft Kim Don Un The Notorious P.I.G. Hair Mussolini Con-Mander-In-Chief Phony Soprano Fattyshack The Ayatollah Complaini Presidementia Stable McGenius The Tanchurian candidate Orange Baby Jesus Refrigerator Perry Mason Off-Whitey Bulger Tannibal Lecter The Not-So-Great Pumpkin Carrot Bottom Scammy Davis Jr. Rich Little Hands Donnie Cochran The MAGA-lorian Vladimir Gluten HippoPOTUS Darth Tax Evader Our Fondling Father Maroon 45 The Legend of Bragger Vance Mar-a-Cloggo The Tan of La Mancha Butch Casserole Trumpelstiltskin MAGATHA Christie Grab-Ass Grandpa Orange Julius Caesar Hungry Hungry Hypocrite Dictator Tot Quid Pro Combover The Lock-Her-Up-ness Monster General Lie-senhower Alexander Scamilton Yelvis Jabba The Pizza Hut Pumpkin McPornhumper

“Happy birthday, Mr. Former President! Happy birthday to you!” Kimmel added as he caught his breath and the in-studio audience cheered. “Maybe we do have Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

