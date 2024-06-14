How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US

The Trooping the Colour, taking place on June 15, is going to be something that not just those in the U.K. are going to be eager to catch this year.

The event takes place in London, and it will also be Kate Middleton‘s first public appearance following her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales revealed in a statement on June 14 that she will be in attendance. “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she wrote, in part, while also sharing an update about her health, on her and Prince William‘s Instagram.

What Is the Trooping the Colour?

The Trooping the Colour is the celebration of the Sovereign’s official birthday, in this case King Charles III’s. (He was born on November 14, in 1948, but the parade is held in the summer. Last year’s, his first, pictured above, was held on June 17.) The parade will include over 1,400 officers and soldiers, with 200 horses; over 400 musicians from 10 bands and Corps of Drums marching and playing in unison; and some 113 words of command given by the Officer in Command of the Parade, known as the Field Officer in Brigade Waiting. The route goes from Buckingham Palace, along the Mall, to Horse Guards Parade, then back again.

The ceremony begins with the King being greed by a Royal Salute on Horse Guards Parade as well as a 41 Gun Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from The Green Park. The Massed Bands of the Foot Guards then perform a musical “troop,” and the escorted Colour of the Regiment is “Trooped” through the ranks of Foot Guards, who march past the King followed by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry riding by at the walk and the trot.

The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, followed by a furthersalute at the Palace from Centre Gate. The troops then return to barracks. The King then joins the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony of the Palace to watch a fly-past performed by the Royal Air Force.

What Time Does the Parade Take Place?

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. local time in the U.K. on Saturday, June 15. In the United States, that is 5:00 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the Trooping the Colour in the US

Coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, June 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with highlights later that day at 5:50 p.m. local time on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

It looks like the only way to watch in the U.S. will likely be with a virtual private network (VPN). ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” which means you can tune in for free. You can sign up for ExpressVPN, then change your server location to the UK, and then find the show streaming live on BBC’s website. The subscription costs $8.32/month. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case you find that a VPN is not for you.

Other VPN services include NordVPN (which costs $12.99/month with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and PureVPN (which costs $12.95/month or $3.99/month under a one-year subscription).