Nearly three months after announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton is set to make her first public appearance since December 2023. In a new health update, the Princess of Wales revealed that she will be attending King Charles III’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, on June 15 in London.

The royal said in her statement that she is “looking forward” to attending the celebration with her family and hopes to “join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Up until now, Middleton has not given any further updates regarding her cancer diagnosis and treatment since releasing a video message in March 2024. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the mom-of-three shared in her latest update. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She added, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Middleton noted that she’s been “blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to [Prince] William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

She concluded her message with: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”