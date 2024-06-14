Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump’s Capitol Hill Meeting: ‘They Always Return to the Scene of the Crime’

Jimmy Kimmel has weighed in on Donald Trump‘s recent meeting with the House Republicans at Capitol Hill, noting how it was the former president’s first visit to the Hill since the January 6 insurrection attempt.

“They always return to the scene of the crime,” the late-night host quipped during the opening monologue of Thursday’s (June 13) Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel then went on to discuss the reported discussions that took place at this meeting, which some Republicans who were in the room described as “a gripe-filled airing of legal and personal grievances.”

“Yeah, that sounds right. That sounds right,” Kimmel said before adding that one of the things Trump was allegedly upset about was Taylor Swift supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“He said, ‘Why would she endorse this dope?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know, why did we endorse this dope?'” Kimmel continued.

He also touched on how Trump reportedly described Nancy Pelosi‘s daughter as a “wacko” who allegedly told the former POTUS that if things were different, Nancy and him would be “perfect together… there’s an age difference though.”

“Oh right,” Kimmel added. “Nancy’s six years older than Trump. So that’s out of the question.”

One of Pelosi’s daughters, Christine, took to social media to address Trump’s alleged comment, writing, “Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House.”

Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House. https://t.co/RkHP0uQbRw — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 13, 2024

“You know, I get it, but you don’t have to go crazy, just swipe left on the guy! Right?” Kimmel quipped in response to the tweet.

He also noted how, according to sources, the meeting itself took place at an undisclosed location, “Which means any of the five McDonald’s within a 10-minute radius of the Hill.”

Kimmel also touched on how Trump might not make the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee because “his campaign is making plans for the possibility that he might be in jail or in home confinement then, for real.”

He then addressed a comment from the RNC chairman, Michael Whatley, who said, “Synthesizing technological innovation and artistic vision, our dynamic stage design will be at the center of a historic Republican National Convention.”

Kimmel joked that this is basically “a fancy way of saying, ‘We got a big TV so the President and his ankle bracelet can Zoom in from the toilet at Mar A Lago.'”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.