Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Draft Dodger Don’ on 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to the Allied forces who stormed the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago before taking a shot at Donald Trump, who he referred to as “Draft Dodger Don.”

On Thursday’s (June 6) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the late-night host said, “Eighty years ago on this day, American, British, and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight the forces of good people on both sides,” referencing Trump’s quote defending white nationalists.

“President Biden was in Normandy today to remember our great heroes,” Kimmel continued. “You know, Donald Trump in 2018 infamously opted not to visit the graves of American soldiers in France because he didn’t want to get his hair wet, and he called them suckers and losers.”

“The only thing [Trump] ever stormed was Daniels,” Kimmel quipped, referencing Trump’s affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“Draft dodger Don, to his credit, did muster up something respectful this morning,” the comedian continued before reading out a post Trump shared on Truth Social on Thursday.

“Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago,” Trump wrote. “The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time.’

Kimmel pointed out that he agreed with the above and “would even be somewhat moved by it” had Trump not 12 hours earlier made a post stating, “What I’ve gone through, no one has ever gone through… I have been under siege!”

Last Thursday, the former president was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to his hush-money payments made to Daniels to cover up their affair.

Kimmel touched on the convictions, pointing out how it means Trump now loses his license to carry concealed weapons.

“It’s pretty crazy, when you think about it,” the host said. “A guy who’s not allowed to carry a concealed weapon would be allowed to carry a nuclear weapon [if he becomes president]. This is like your parents saying, ‘You know what, you can’t have a puppy, but if you get good grades, we’ll buy you a werewolf.'”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.