‘The View’ Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Clarifies Abortion Stance After Supreme Court Ruling

Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View
The View went live mere minutes after the news dropped that the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit that would’ve affected the Food and Drug Administration’s treatment of the abortion pill being mailed to patients without doctor visits. So of course the cohosts had to address the issue at the tippy top of the hour in their “hot topics” segment.

Joy Behar, for one, called it “good news about the Supreme Court for a change” and thought it was “unbelievable” that the decision was unanimous. However, Sunny Hostin quickly rebutted that it didn’t make her feel better because “the states are still going to try and take [those rights] away anyway.”

Ana Navarro had perhaps the snarkiest comment of the moment, saying, “I just have to wonder what flag Mrs. Alito is going to fly today!” in reference to the recent controversy over Justice Alito’s political flags at his home. She also pointed out that the ruling was not actually about “the issue,” echoing Hostin’s legal explainer that this was a matter of standing.

Sara Haines was encouraged, though, that the decision was a matter of standing and not policy since that’s the traditional role of the courts.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then weighed and shared some of her personal holdings about the matter of abortion access. First, she explained that some of the states that are leaning towards restricting access are having elections on the matter. Then, she said, “I think we kind of in the post-Dobbs era recognize… I’m somebody, I’m personally pro-life, but I believe in some access and some limitation to abortion. I think that’s where the vast majority of the country is. So these ultra-restrictive laws just keep getting knocked down because it’s simply not what Americans want.”

Griffin, who was a part of the Trump administration, is the show’s resident conservative voice, but she has been vocally opposed to some restrictions on reproductive care options in the past, and it seems this is why.

