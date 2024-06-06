‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Personal Pain in Arguing for Contraceptive Rights

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Alyssa Farah Griffin decided to share a very personal anecdote on Thursday’s edition of The View. During the first “Hot Topics” segment, cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Griffin talked about Republican senators’ decision to block a Democrat-led bill that would’ve federally protected access to contraceptives.

While the others discussed the legitimate concerns Americans have over access to reproductive options being hindered by the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, Griffin decided to share her very intimate reason for believing birth control access is simply a matter of “basic health care.”

“I will say this: On a personal note, I was on birth control years before I was sexually active, for heavy, painful menstrual cramps,” Griffin explained, adding that she even had a traumatic experience with her pain during her tenure as a Trump administration official. “I remember meeting in the Pentagon with pain so bad that I almost doubled over. That was when I was on it… It’s similar to contractions for how heavy, how hard my menstrual cramps are. So this is just basic healthcare. It’s not purely about family planning.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Goldberg issued a plea to evangelical voters who are in favor of restricting access for religious reasons, saying, “I appreciate everybody’s religious beliefs. They are your religious beliefs, and I stand by your right to believe what you want. I don’t know why you are not willing to allow me to take care of my body. Why?”

Then, Behar posited that any discussion of restricting birth control access is about “trying to control women”: “They want you to have as many babies as possible, then they drop you … and if the baby is born and you can’t afford it, then you will become a welfare mother. Remember those days when they started with that, welfare mother? So we’re on to them.”

Both Behar and Hostin agreed that Clarence Thomas’ concurrence put contraceptive restrictions and other rights, like same-sex marriages, on the table for Supreme Court consideration, with Hostin explaining, “Dobbs overturned Roe V. Wade. We had this right of privacy almost over our bodies and Dobbs said, ‘No, you actually don’t have that right.’ What was interesting to me when I dug further into the Supreme Court decision, and his June concurrence — this wasn’t a dissent, it was a concurrence — Clarence Thomas wrote that the high court should also examine other rulings. Check this out. He said, ‘How about Griswold on the right to contraception.’ He also said Lawrence vs. Texas, same-sex intimacy. And Obergefell on the right to sex marriage.”

And Haines had a bit of a mic drop moment when she said, “Well, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. We’ve seen now what a 60-year-old law of the land, what can happen to that. And that was the beginning, the overturning of Roe V. Wade.”

