‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Slam Captain Greg After Daughter Megan Dislocates Her Hip

Deadliest Catch returned for its milestone 20th season on Tuesday (June 11) with a dramatic two-hour premiere, which saw one crew member suffer a gruesome injury while out at sea.

The episode followed various vessels fishing for crab in the Bering Sea, including the Seabrooke, captained by Greg Wallace and his “skipper in training ” Sophia ‘Bob’ Nielsen. The crew also included Greg’s daughter, Megan Wallace, who went to the same school as Nielsen.

As reported by RealityTidbit.com, while Greg and Nielsen were discussing their crab fishing plans, they suddenly heard Megan wailing on the boat.

“Did she slip or something?” Megan’s dad asked.

Megan was then carried by her crewmates to a different area of the ship while Nielsen came to check on her and asked if she was okay.

“No, I just stepped and my hip popped out,” Megan replied, crying.

“You’re not supposed to be working are you?” Nielsen continued, while Megan admitted, “No, really I’m not.”

As she lay on the floor, Megan said she needed help to “pop her hip back in,” explaining how she’d previously been to the hospital after dislocating her hip. She revealed the doctor told her she needed to see a hip specialist and get surgery, but “I put a bandaid on it and came out here.”

“I love my daughter, but I don’t know what to do about her,” Captain Greg said while this whole situation played out.

Nielsen then helped Megan pop the hip back in its socket before going to grab her some Ibuprofen.

Viewers couldn’t believe what had happened, particularly how “cold” Megan’s father appeared to be over the entire ordeal.

“I’m side-eyeing the co-captain of the Seabrooke. He let his own daughter go fishing with him when she knew that she needed hip surgery? Did he know she needed it? Is the crab really worth your daughter further injurying her hip?” wrote one fan on X.

“Jesus, Captain of the Seabrook is one cold fish. He doesn’t seem to care about his daughter being seriously injured. Smh,” said another viewer.

“If you knew your daughter had an injury and still let her go to sea you are irresponsible as a boss but more so as a father. Simple as that,” added another.

Another wrote, “#DeadliestCatch on the Seabrooke Megan is hurting because she dislocated her hip once before, and now she’s popped it out again. They needed to Medevac her or take her to Dutch Harbor instead of having her sit there riling in pain.”

“Sometimes it’s best to take a doctor’s advice, Megan. I understand the money is good, but sometimes you have to just go through with things and get it over with. #DeadliestCatch,” commented one fan.

“Wait. She knew she needed surgery on her hip. But she decides to go fishing anyway, and now her hip has popped out. Not smart. Did her doctor even clear her to go fishing?” said another.

“Watching a woman get her hip put back into place is peak entertainment,” added one X user.

A Reddit user added, “I really found it disgusting that her father allowed her to lie in the floor and sent Bob to check on her. I know, captains have to be tough but come on dude.”

What did you think of the Deadliest Catch premiere and Megan’s injury? Should her father have shown more compassion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.