‘The Daily Show’ Spoofs Fox News Covering Trump Like Hunter Biden

The Daily Show called out Fox News’ “fair and balanced” coverage on Wednesday (June 12) by sharing a clip showing what it would have looked like had the news network covered the Donald Trump conviction in the same way they reported on Hunter Biden’s recent conviction.

In the clip (watch below), The Daily Show aired various segments from recent Fox News reports about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s gun conviction. The Comedy Central show didn’t change any of the wording but simply replaced the photos and videos of Hunter with those of Trump to highlight the irony.

The video is titled, “Fox on Hunter Biden’s Verdict But Make The Footage Trump,” with the description adding, “If you change the footage from Hunter Biden to Trump, Fox News makes some really good points!”

“Guilty, guilty, guilty. For the first time in his life, a white, privileged, sexist, spoiled brat faced the music,” Fox News anchor Jesse Watters says in the first clip, where a photo of Trump with the word “GUILTY” stamped over it is shown instead of Hunter’s photo.

In another clip, Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro states, “The jury just didn’t buy it. They did it in record time, and they did it based upon the evidence and the law,” before adding, “It’s almost like this is karma.”

“Going into this next case, he’s going in there now as a convicted felon, right before an election,” Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley says in another clip.

Hunter was found guilty on Tuesday (June 11) of three felony gun charges after a weeklong trial that focused on his history of drug addiction. The felony counts were related to his possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Fox News dedicated hours of air-time to the conviction, agreeing that justice was served and the jury made the right decision. In comparison, the cable news outlet did not agree with the recent Trump verdict, where the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to his hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

You can watch the full Daily Show segment above.

