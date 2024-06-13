Legendary songwriter Mark James, who penned classic hits such as Elvis Presley‘s “Suspicious Minds” and “Always On My Mind,” as well as the B. J. Thomas/Blue Swede smash “Hooked On a Feeling,” has died. He was 83.

As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, James passed away on Saturday, June 8, at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Mark’s legacy and zest for life will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and through his timeless lyrics and melodies that have been the soundtrack of lovers for generations,” his family said in a statement.

Born on November 29, 1940, in Houston, Texas, James began his career as a staff songwriter for Memphis producer Chips Moman’s publishing company, where he penned the hits “The Eyes of a New York Woman”, “Hooked on a Feeling”, and “It’s Only Love,” as well as “Suspicious Minds” which would become a Presley smash record in 1969.

He would go on to collaborate with Presley again on “Always On My Mind,” which James co-wrote with Johnny Christopher and Wayne Carson in 1971. It was was first recorded by Brenda Lee, then Gwen McCrae before Presley recorded it as a B-side of “Separate Ways.”

In the U.K., the track was promoted to A-side status and became an instant hit, reaching number nine in the charts. The song has since become an iconic track covered by more than 300 acts, including Willie Nelson, who topped the U.S. country charts with it in 1982. Nelson’s version earned James a Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

These days, fans might be most familiar with James’ “Hooked on a Feeling” after it appeared in the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy and its accompanying soundtrack album. The song had previously been used in Quentin Tarantino‘s Reservoir Dogs. Blue Swede singer Björn Skifs also performed it at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Over his career, James’ songs were recorded and covered by a wide variety of artists, including Bill Withers, Pet Shop Boys, Jay-Z, the Fine Young Cannibals, and Michael Bublé.

Regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, James was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and BMI named him one of its Songwriters of the Century in 2000, alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Bob Dylan.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Zambon, his daughters Sammie and Dana Zambon, grandchildren and extended family.