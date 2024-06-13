For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts may have recently wrapped airing its third season, but we’re already looking ahead at what’s next for “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as well as their eclectic mix of Woodstone B&B spirits.

While we await the show’s return, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 4 so far, below.

Who Will Star in Ghosts Season 4?

After Season 3 led fans to believe that Hippie ghost Flower (Sheila Carrasco) had been “sucked off,” never to be seen again, it seems that they can take reassurance that Carrasco will be back as the spirit returned by the end of the season. But as one mystery was solved, another one was raised as Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) was pulled into the dirt surrounding Woodstone by the vengeful ghost Prudence, who has yet to be officially introduced. Although his fate remains unclear, Jones told TV Insider following Season 3’s finale, “I guess the reassurance that I’ll be back is nobody’s told me that I’m not coming back.”

Considering that, it would mean McIver, Ambudkar, Carrasco, and Jones would all be back alongside Asher Grodman‘s pantless Trevor, Danielle Pinnock‘s singer Alberta, Devan Chandler Long‘s viking Thorfinn, Rebecca Wisocky‘s prudish Hetty, Richie Moriarty‘s troop leader Pete, and Román Zaragoza‘s pizza-loving Sasappis.

What Storylines Will Feature in Ghosts Season 4?

No specifics about plots have been released at this time, but we imagine Season 4 will pick up with Season 3’s cliffhanger as Ghosts addresses Isaac’s disappearance. Perhaps we’ll even get a little bit of backstory on the mysterious puritan Prudence along the way. No matter what, we’re sure the episodes will elicit laughter.

When Does Ghosts Season 4 Premiere?

No premiere date has been set for Ghosts Season 4 at this time, but it is slated to air this fall as part of the 2024-2025 television season. We’ll have to wait for an exact date, but it’s likely to be in late September or early October. Stay tuned for updates.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Fall 2024, CBS