‘Deadliest Catch’ Hits 20, Celine Dion Talks to Hoda, Team ‘Clipped’ By Scandal, Music’s Early Digital Pirates

Discovery Channel’s signature docuseries Deadliest Catch launches its 20th season. Celine Dion discusses her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome with Hoda Kotb in a prime-time interview. The release of a scandalous tape creates havoc with the L.A. Clippers and the team’s owner in Hulu’s docudrama Clipped. A documentary relives the disruptive early days of Internet music piracy.

Discovery

Deadliest Catch

Season Premiere 8/7c

The reality series that launched an entire genre of shows set in dangerous workplaces returns for its milestone 20th season, with the reopening of the Red King Crab fishery setting off a derby-style race. The competition among captains and their crews becomes even more cutthroat, with Capt. Johnathan Hillstrand coming out of retirement to helm the Time Bandit, while Capt. Jake Anderson loses his Saga vessel and returns to fish alongside his mentor Capt. Sig Harisen on the Northwestern.

Celine’s Story

Special 10/9c

As previewed on Today, legendary superstar singer Celine Dion opens up to Hoda Kotb about her rare condition of stiff person syndrome in an hourlong prime-time interview. Dion canceled her 2023 tour after being diagnosed with the neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms and stiffness, including with speech. This is her first major appearance since receiving a standing ovation at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Clipped

Everyone’s listening in shock and disgust to a leaked tape of L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) spouting racist remarks to his mixed-race assistant V. (Cleopatra Coleman) in the third episode of the juicy limited series. New Clippers coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) is especially irate, calling an emergency meeting of his disgruntled players to decide how and whether to go forward in the 2013 playoffs. Sterling remains in denial, making an unwise decision to go forward with his 80th-birthday dinner. But will he be fool enough to actually attend the next game?

How Music Got Free

Documentary Premiere

LeBron James and Marshall “Eminem” Mathers are among the executive producers of director Alexandria Stapleton’s revealing account of the Internet’s early music pirates. Their file-sharing expertise in the late 1990s and early 2000s, epitomized by the rise of Napster, allowed millions of music fans to disrupt the industry by ripping songs and entire albums, ripping off the artists in the process. “I though Yahoo was a person,” Eminem admits regarding his naivety during the Internet’s growth spurt. Others weighing in on the phenomenon include 50 Cent, Timbaland and executive Jimmy Iovine.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

False Positive (7/6c, ESPN): A 30 for 30 special profiles track and field Hall of Famer Butch Reynolds, whose career was sidelined and reputation tarnished in 1990 when a flawed drug test tested positive, causing him to be banned for two years until the Supreme Court ruled in his favor. Even so, he spent years fighting to clear his name and restore his sports legacy.

Air (8/7c, ABC): With the NBA finals between games, the 2023 film about the efforts of Nike execs (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman) to sign then-rookie Michael Jordan gets its broadcast-TV debut.

Late Night with Seth Meyers (12:35 am/11:35c, NBC): They only overlapped on Saturday Night Live when she returned as a guest host in 2006 and 2007, but multiple Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is more than happy to go "Day Drinking" with Seth on his ever-popular (and boozy) segment.

(8/7c, ABC): With the NBA finals between games, the 2023 film about the efforts of Nike execs (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman) to sign then-rookie Michael Jordan gets its broadcast-TV debut. Late Night with Seth Meyers (12:35 am/11:35c, NBC): They only overlapped on Saturday Night Live when she returned as a guest host in 2006 and 2007, but multiple Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is more than happy to go “Day Drinking” with Seth on his ever-popular (and boozy) segment.

ON THE STREAM:

Love Island USA (9 pm/ET, streaming on Peacock): Ariana Madix hosts the sixth season of the racy dating show, with singles pairing off in exotic and tropical Fiji while viewers vote for their favorite couples. Episodes drop nightly during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays for the remainder of the season.

The Acolyte (9 pm/ET, streaming on Disney+): It's flashback time on the Star Wars spinoff, as we learn what caused the rift between twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and why Mae is so dead-set on dispatching the Jedi on her kill list.

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (streaming on Netflix): The comedian, who didn't let a stroke in 2016 stop his stand-up career, performs a set that finds humor in his daily challenges—like trying to order from Popeyes.

Tour de France: Unchained (streaming on Netflix): The docuseries' second season captures the thrills and spills of 2023's 110th running of Europe's legendary bike race.

(streaming on Netflix): The comedian, who didn’t let a stroke in 2016 stop his stand-up career, performs a set that finds humor in his daily challenges—like trying to order from Popeyes. Tour de France: Unchained (streaming on Netflix): The docuseries’ second season captures the thrills and spills of 2023’s 110th running of Europe’s legendary bike race.