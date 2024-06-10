The Challenge: All Stars is still airing its fourth season on Paramount+ but since production is always well ahead of the game, things are already in full swing for Season 5.

Thanks to a few of the fandom’s most reliable and proven social media sleuths, some details about the new season are already coming into view, even though MTV has not officially confirmed any of it. The sources indicate that, like The Challenge Season 40, this season will take place in Vietnam, and there are a bunch of Challenge alums who’ve returned as all-stars competitors.

So who’s joining The Challenge: All Stars? Here’s a look at the rumored cast and everything else we know so far.

When will The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 air?

No premiere date has been released for The Challenge: All Stars Season 5. However, most seasons tend to air in the spring (as with Seasons 1, 3, and 4). Only Season 2 mixed it up, and that was because the show started with two consecutive seasons streaming in 2021.

What is the theme of The Challenge: All Stars Season 5?

As with the previous seasons of All Stars, the theme of Season 5 will most assuredly be OGs taking on OGs. There’s also some indication that the players will once again perform in pairs, as has been the case in Season 4 so far.

Who will host The Challenge: All Stars Season 5?

Though it isn’t officially official at this time, there’s little doubt that long-time The Challenge host T.J. Lavin will return to emcee the new season.