Billy the Kid is back and as Season 2’s second half plays out on MGM+ and as the stakes are raised, star Tom Blyth is opening up about where his titular character and love Dulcinea (Nuria Vega) stand as they move forward.

“Well, Part 1 left off with them not being in such a great place,” Blyth tells TV Insider. “She wants Billy to give up the hard life of criminality, and he doesn’t even believe he’s in the life. But he also doesn’t believe he can leave it behind so easily.”

Instead, Blyth says, Billy “Wants to avenge his friend Tunstall (Linus Roache), who was murdered in cold blood. And he feels that he has to in order to leave it behind. And that of course, draws him further into this war with the 7 Rivers Gang and the house, and further away from Dulcinea.”

But things change when Dulcinea and her family are pulled into the conflict as Blyth adds, “She kind of doesn’t have a choice either. And I think she learns what it means to be backed up against the wall and have to fight your way out literally. I mean, she literally learns how to do that.”

And so, ultimately, Blyth teases, “I think that actually brings them closer together than they’ve ever been before. And I think it makes them empathize with each other in a way that they haven’t before. And it certainly ignites their passion for each other.”

As for what else is in store, Blyth is spilling details on the brutal nature of Part 2, speaks about how the show might handle Billy’s fate, and weighs in on how his role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes compares to his role in MGM+’s western drama. See the full interview in the video, above, and don’t miss Blyth in Billy the Kid as Part 2 of Season 2 unfolds.

Billy the Kid, Season 2, Part 2, Sundays, 9pm ET/PT, MGM+