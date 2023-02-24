‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Mourns Death of Wife Alicia Allain

John Schneider, best known for playing Beauregard “Bo” Duke in Dukes of Hazzard, has paid tribute to his film producer wife Alicia Allain, who died at age 53 on Tuesday, February 21.

Allain passed away at her home surrounded by family, according to an online obituary. While a cause of death was not revealed, Schneider has previously talked about his wife’s battle with cancer.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.”

Schneider, who has also starred in the likes of Smallville and 90210, returned to Facebook on Thursday (Feb 23) to share a much longer tribute to his late wife.

“Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together,” he wrote. “I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word.”

He thanked his fans and friends for their love and support and encouraged them to keep sending photos and videos of him and Alicia.

“Continue to pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times,” he added. “Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly to painful to verbalize.”

Schneider and Allain, a film producer and owner of Maven Entertainment, were not just husband and wife but also business partners, producing several films together. Allain was also Schneider’s personal and professional manager. They married in 2019.

“She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her,” Schneider finished his post. “Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process. Thank you Lord for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I’ll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the ‘Team To Beat.'”