The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, dubbed The Book of Carol, will officially premiere this Fall on AMC. The network announced The Book of Carol premiere date on Thursday, June 6. It was previously announced that Season 2 would premiere this Summer, but the premiere date has now been slightly pushed back.

Here’s everything we know about the second season of the popular Walking Dead spinoff so far.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Release Date

AMC announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere on Sunday, September 29 at 9/8c on AMC and streaming on AMC+. The announcement came ahead of the season’s world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 8 in New York City. There, the audience will be treated to the 51-minute season premiere episode.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Plot

Season 2 picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Daryl and Carol both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Cast

Reedus and McBride are both series regulars in Season 2, naturally, and both are all on the production side as executive producers (McBride also got an EP credit on Season 1). In addition to Reedus and McBride and Charrier, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.

The series is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Photos

AMC released new photos of Reedus and McBride from the upcoming episodes on June 6. Check them out below.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Carol walks with Daryl’s motorcycle, a determined look on her face.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Daryl wields a shotgun and bears a long, red scar cutting across his left eye.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Trailer

There isn’t an official trailer for the season just yet, but AMC did release a sneak peek on April 1. It picks up where the Season 1 finale’s last scene left off, during which Carol came across a stranger on Daryl’s famous motorcycle. In the teaser above, she questions the men who gave the stranger the bike and extracts intel about Daryl’s whereabouts.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+