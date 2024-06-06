The quest for hockey‘s biggest prize is down to two.

The Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers take on the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series, with the Game 1 puck dropping on Saturday, June 8, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Oilers are in their first final since 2006, with their last championship coming in 1990. This is their eighth Stanley Cup appearance overall. They were the dominant team in the 1980s, having won five titles from 1984-90.

A Canadian NHL team has not won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did it in 1993.

The Panthers are in the final for the second straight year, having lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Their only other Stanley Cup appearance was in 1996, when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

ABC and ESPN+ have live coverage of the series. Sean McDonough has the play-by-play call with analyst Ray Ferraro, reporter Emily Kaplan and rules analyst Dave Jackson. An “NHL in American Sign Language” alternate telecast is available on ESPN+.

Stanley Cup Final 2024 TV Schedule: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

All Times Eastern/Central

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, June 10

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Thursday, June 13

Game 3: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Saturday, June 15

Game 4: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Tuesday, June 18

Game 5*: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Friday, June 21

Game 6*: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, June 24

Game 7*: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

*If Necessary