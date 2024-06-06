‘The Last of Us’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

The second chapter of HBO‘s riveting post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, is taking shape as fans anticipate the show’s return.

After debuting in 2023, viewers were immediately sucked into the video game-inspired story following Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man tasked with protecting young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who could hold the key to humanity’s survival in a world plagued by a fungal virus. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 2, from a premiere date and casting to how many episodes are anticipated to air.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere?

HBO has confirmed more than once that Season 2 of The Last of Us is expected to premiere in 2025 with an exact premiere month and date to be determined. When it does return, The Last of Us will air on HBO and stream on Max.

How Many Episodes Will The Last of Us Season 2 Have?

Despite Season 1 featuring nine episodes, Season 2 is expected to feature fewer installments as Deadline reported that the next chapter will consist of seven episodes. While there won’t be as many episodes, they are expected to be “quite big” when it comes to runtimes, according to showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Who Stars in The Last of Us Season 2?

As previously reported, Pascal and Ramsey will be back as Joel and Ellie alongside an ensemble that includes Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O’Hara, and Jeffrey Wright. For more info on the newest characters joining the series, check out our cast guide here.

What Is The Last of Us Season 2 About?

Season 2 will continue the story started in Season 1 with Joel and Ellie carrying on after he whisked her away from the Fireflies at the end of Season 1. Likely taking direct inspiration from the second installment of The Last of Us video game franchise, they’ll encounter new characters and face new challenges in the brutal post-apocalyptic world. Exact plot details have yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we await the logline and synopsis.

Who Makes The Last of Us Season 2?

As mentioned, above, Mazin and Druckmann who serve as showrunners also write and executive produce the series for HBO. The Last of Us is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.

The Last of Us, Season 2 Premiere, 2025, HBO and Max