‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Call Out ‘Bozo’ Contestants After Multiple Puzzle Fails

As Pat Sajak‘s final week as Wheel of Fortune host nears its end, Tuesday’s (June 4) episode had fans shouting at their TV screens after multiple puzzle blunders.

The episode, part of “Thanks For The Memories” Week, saw a showdown between Nece Henderson, a motivational coach from Omaha, Nebraska, David Sorensen, a personal trainer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and C.J. Rumer from Scranton, Pennsylvania, who revealed he got the email to audition for Wheel three hours after his wife gave birth.

Things got off to a rough start in Round 1 under the “Place” category when the three contestants where faced with a puzzle board that read, “_ R I S T I _ E / M _ _ _ T A I _ / _ A _ E.”

Rumer had a solid guess of “Pristine Mountain Cave,” even if caves aren’t particularly known for their pristine conditions. But his guess allowed the others to fill in more letters, giving them a board that read, “P R I S T I N E / M O U N T A I N / _ A _ E.”

Again, Rumer had control of the wheel, but instead of choosing to guess, he asked for the letter “D,” which wasn’t on the board.

This allowed Sorensen to swoop in with the correct answer, “Pristine Mountain Lake.”

Things only got worse in the Express Round, which saw an unbelievable FOUR bankrupts. The three players were trying to solve a four-word puzzle under the “What Are You Doing?” category, but none could figure it out, so they kept spinning for letters. This saw Henderson land on Bankrupt twice, while Rumer and Sorensen also landed on Bankrupt.

Sorensen eventually put everyone out of their misery with only four letters missing when he correctly guessed “Getting My Second Wind,” bagging himself a trip to Tahiti.

But then came the Triple Tossup round, where “In The Kitchen” proved to be another tricky category. In a puzzle that read, “_ _ _ _ K / _ _ I _ E,” Sorensen shouted out “Black Knife!”

Of course, the correct answer was “Steak Knife,” which Henderson jumped in to solve.

But Henderson must have had steak on her mind because she went on to incorrectly answer “S _ _ _ D / _ _ I N _ _ R” as “Steak Grinder,” which didn’t make a lot of sense.

Sorensen again swooped in with the correct answer, “Salad Spinner,” which put him on the winning path. In the end, he won the episode with $37,600 cash and moved on to the Bonus Round.

Unfortunately, the Bonus Round also proved to be a stumper, as Sorensen tried to work out “Place” with the letters “_ _ N _ / _ R _ N C _.”

He guessed “Junk Brunch,” which, to be fair, was surprisingly close. The correct answer was “Bank Brunch,” meaning Sorensen lost out on an extra $40,000.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the multiple wrong answers, with one viewer on X simply writing, “Bozos. #WheelOfFortune.”

“Oof, it’s gonna be one of those episodes…,” said another commenter.

“Steak grinder? Lol” wrote another.

Another added, “CJ… spinning when you should be solving. Serving the game up to David on a silver platter.”

What did you think of last night’s episode? Were these puzzles too tough? Or were the contestants to blame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.