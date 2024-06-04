It’s 1996 and summer again, which means more drama for a group of friends, comedic moments, and fun blasts from the past.

That ’90s Show returns for Part 2 on Thursday, June 27 and Part 3 on Thursday, October 24, and Netflix has released the official trailer for the former. As it begins, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) take Leia (Callie Haverda) for a driving lesson, and sure, Kitty says, “I am just going to sit back here quietly, you won’t even know I’m here,” but then she decides to document the occasion.

Leia’s back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, but, as the trailer shows, that also means having to face up to the events of last summer. And when she goes for an interview for a job, her last name sparks something in Mitch (Seth Green).

Watch the full trailer above for much more, including who’s moving in across the street (and how Red finds out) and the guest stars.

In Part 2, Leia and Jay (Mace Coronel) are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance, but she’s on edge since he still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate (Max Donovan), who is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos), doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

That ’90s Show also stars Ashley Aufderheide and Reyn Doi. Don Stark, Laura Prepon, and Andrea Anders return alongside additional guest stars Green, Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison.

The series was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and showrunner Gregg Mettler. They executive produce with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Rupp, Smith, Mandy Summers, Chrissy Pietrosh, and Jessica Goldstein.

