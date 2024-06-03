After eight years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, but as the premiere for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup proves, she hardly felt free in the hours after leaving those confines.

The Lifetime docuseries directly follows Blanchard’s life just before and after her release from custody after serving most of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after experiencing Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy since childhood. On hand to support her return to civilian life was her new husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, her previously estranged father Rod, her stepmother Kristy, and others. However, she got so much more attention than she bargained for — and from some unexpected places.

In the premiere episode, which aired Monday night, the Blanchard family was on high alert as they waited for her release. The plan was for Ryan to pick her up and bring her home for a weekend in Kansas City with her family. While her family was skeptical about whether her marriage was the real deal, they liked her husband enough to give them alone time together for her first post-prison moments. From all they (and audiences at home) could tell, he was kind and sincere and very eager to be involved.

One long road trip and a wee-hour wake-up call later, Ryan was able to pick Gypsy Rose up and spend some quality time with his wife. Taking their romance to the next level was clearly uncomfortable for her at first; for three years, they had someone looming over them at all times, and suddenly they had the freedom to consummate their marriage after a few awkward moments in a hotel room. That removal of the body barrier was clearly a shock to her system.

Ultimately, things seemed to settle down to a cozy space between Gypsy Rose and Ryan. Even if she needed more time to process what was going on, he appeared patient and understanding enough. But then everything went right off the rails.

A simple trip to a shoe store brought out a ton of looky-loos who documented Gypsy Rose’s effort to get a pair of boots that would actually fit her. Not only were these sidewalk paparazzos intimidating, but they also alerted gossip blogs to her location and release weekend plans, including attending a Chiefs game. This media attention then caused her Kansas parole officer to go into a tizzy and demand that she drop all of those plans and report to Louisiana immediately. Meanwhile, her Louisiana contact was calmly insistent that there was no need for her to arrive immediately as the New Year holidays left them with a skeleton crew, and she couldn’t be processed ’til days later anyway. Still, her Missouri contact couldn’t be convinced.

All of the commotion and confusion left Blanchard in tears, desperately concerned that she might accidentally violate her directives and wind up back in jail. Even with her attorney by her side fielding this flurry of mixed phone calls, the pressure on her was intense and took all of the joy out of her first day of freedom.

By the end of the premiere, it’s clear that whatever hope she might’ve had for some normalcy was squashed right from the start, and that was just the start of the chaos that would consume her. As the look-ahead preview hints, the coming episodes will show her grappling with a pregnancy scare, a romantic reunion with an ex, and the dissolving of her marriage.

At the top of the premiere, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said that she wanted this chapter of her story to be a fresh start, to leave her horrifying history with her mother in the past and begin anew. As this docuseries makes very clear right away, though, that simply would not be possible for her.

