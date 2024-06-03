The Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker and her husband John Hughes welcomed their second child John Zachary Welker Hughes, the news program announced on air Sunday.

Born on March 31 via surrogate, he weighed in at 7 lbs. and measured 20 inches long.

“The Meet the Press family officially has a new member,” NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander. “Look at the nugget!”

The couple became first-time parents in June 2021 to their daughter Margot, also born via surrogate.

“John Zachary’s big sister Margot, as you can imagine, she is extremely proud, welcoming home her baby brother yesterday,” Alexander continued. “Kristen shares her surrogate, who she calls her ‘angel on earth,’ is doing great.”

The pair struggled with infertility for three years before pursuing surrogacy, a process that was “a huge leap of faith” and bred many questions for the previously soon-to-be mother.

“Would I bond with Margot immediately?” Welker recalled in an interview with People.

Her fears however vanished as soon as Margot was born. The mother and daughter bonded “immediately.” The couple even stayed in rooms next to their surrogate so they could visit throughout and thank her “for bringing Margot into the world.”

Welker shared that Margot has been just as excited for John Zachary’s arrival.

“Margot has been telling her classmates that Mama and Dada are getting her a baby brother for her birthday,” Welker shared with People.

Welker added that while she and Hughes were coming up with names for the baby-to-be, Margot had come up with a name for him that has stuck since: “Lolo.”

Welker, who became the first Black journalist to moderate a Sunday public affairs program when she was announced as host of NBC’s Meet the Press last September, and Hughes were married in 2017 in Philadelphia, Penn.

“From all of us here at Meet the Press, a huge congratulations to Kristen and John and Margo and all the grandparents,” added Alexander. “And to John Zachary, we know you’re watching, we can’t wait to meet you.”

