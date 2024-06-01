‘Boy Meets World’ Star William Daniels Reunites With His ‘Favorite Students’ (PHOTOS)

Boy Meets World - Will Friedle, Ben Savage, Lily Nicksay, Rider Strong, William Daniels, Betsy Randle, William Russ, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Danielle Fishel
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Boy Meets World

William Daniels’ Mr. Feeny said it himself on Boy Meets World: You don’t have to be blood to be family. And Daniels and some of his own family from the ‘90s sitcom reunited recently, as the actor showed off on social media.

“Just a little reunion with my favorite students!” Daniels wrote on X, captioning photos of himself posing alongside wife Bonnie and former Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews).

Conspicuously absent from the mini-reunion was Ben Savage, who played protagonist Cory Matthews. Fishel, Strong, and Friedle — who cohost the Pod Meets World podcast — told Variety last year that Savage had broken off contact. (“He just kind of disappeared from our lives,” Fishel said at the time. “He ghosted us.”)

In any case, Daniels’ X post hit fans right in the feels. “This warms my heart, also my childhood!” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “We love you, Mr. Daniels! Thanks for being the greatest teacher in the nation, for generations. You taught us all to do good.”

Daniels, who played the ABC series’ wise teacher-turned-principal, turned 97 years old in March.

“I am so lucky to have had such wonderful material to work with over the years, which has created my career,” he told People at the time. “I am also grateful for having such a special, wonderful family.”

A year ago, he and Bonnie celebrated his 96th birthday alongside Fishel, Strong, and Friedle over dinner ahead of the cast’s reunion at the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Daniels last acted onscreen in episodes of the reboot Girl Meets World, in which Savage and Fishel costarred with Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, and others. That Disney Channel series aired three seasons between 2014 and 2017.

