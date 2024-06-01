‘300’ Prequel TV Series in Development, Zack Snyder in Talks to Return

Once again… this is Sparta! A television series based on 300 is reportedly in the works, set to expand the story of the 2006 action film.

There’s no word on writers or platform, but Variety reports the prospective TV series will be a prequel to 300, which followed Spartan king Leonidas (Gerard Butler) as he led his band of elite soldiers in battle against the forces of Persian king Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro).

Zack Snyder — who directed and co-wrote 300, an adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book series of the same name — is in talks to direct and executive-produce series, per Variety.

Deborah Snyder, Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, Bernie Goldmann — all of whom produced or executive-produced 300 — are also in talks to return for the TV series, as is Wesley Coller of the Snyders’ Stone Quarry production company, the magazine reports.

300, which also starred Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, and Michael Fassbender, grossed $450 million at the worldwide box office.

The success of that film led to a sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, co-written by Zack Snyder and directed by Noam Murro and based on Miller’s comic book series Xerxes. Santoro, Headey, and Wenham reprised their parts in Rise of an Empire, costarring with Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, and Jack O’Connell. That film grossed $337 million worldwide.

Zack Snyder’s other directorial credits include the films Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Army of the Dead. His latest effort is Netflix’s Rebel Moon film series.

Coming up, the filmmaker is co-creating, exec-producing, and directing episodes of the animated Netflix series Twilight of the Gods, which “brings Zack Snyder’s daring and spectacular vision of ancient Norse mythology to life,” according to a press release from the streamer.