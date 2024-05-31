Netflix’s Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match Has Been Postponed

The scheduled bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has now been postponed by Netflix. The streamer announced Friday afternoon that Tyson’s recently reported “ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.”

The news just three days after comes after Tyson reported “now feeling 100%” after medical treatment for his ulcer on social media.

“The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and bother fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!” the streamer’s announcement continued.

Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned.

The fight is being organized by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and is expected to take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, airing live on Netflix for subscribers.

The fight was first announced in March 2024, with Paul saying of the match, “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Meanwhile Tyson had been sharing videos of himself training hard for the ring.