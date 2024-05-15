Witney Carson‘s longstanding dance career is not over yet. The former Dancing With The Stars partner, lifestyle blogger, mother of two, and now Gatorade Water ambassador hinted that she’s going to be in talks with the reality dance competition series about potentially rejoining the fold for their upcoming 33rd season.

Carson spoke with TV Insider about her relationship with the show over the years.

“I think right now, it’s always calling my name. I love the show. No matter how old I am or how many times I’ve done it, you always have an urge to do it,” said Carson.

The 30-year-old dancer first joined DWTS in 2013 as a troupe dancer in Seasons 16 and 17. In Season 18, she was promoted to professional partner.

“So we’ll see what our life looks like in the next few months because I know they start late in the year so we’ll start talking a little bit and see what comes of it,” she continued.

The Utah native has been married to her husband, Carson McAllister, since 2016. They have two children together, Kevin, who is 3 years old, and Jet, who just turned 1 this May.

“But I’m not saying no and I’m not saying yes. It’s the Libra in me, I don’t know,” she added lightly.

Last year, Carson stepped away from the ABC competition series to focus on her family, opting out of her 10-year run as a partner during which she won the coveted Mirrorball trophy in 2014. Before that, the dancer finished as the women’s runner-up in Season 9 of So You Think You Can Dance as an 18-year-old.

This year, she has returned to the reality dance competition space as an ambassador for Gatorade Water on this season of So You Think You Can Dance, where she challenged the final four contestants – Madison Alvarado, Anthony Curley, Easton Magliarditi, and Dakayla Wilson – to create their own campaign video for the brand. She also encouraged them to believe in themselves as young dancers.

“I didn’t make it as far as they did,” said Carson. “Like, ‘Hey, if you don’t make it to the next round, look what you can do.’ They have such a bright future, and I’m hoping to inspire that. I truly believe that any amount of hard work, and if you believe it enough, it can happen.”

Carson also commented on the most recent DWTS buzz regarding Ryan Seacrest‘s potential induction to the show.

“He did a little dance move on American Idol, and I was like, ‘Okay that actually might be good,'” she laughed. “He might be great.”

