Chip & Joanna Gaines Blasted for Renovating ‘Luxury’ Homes in ‘Fixer Upper’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been renovating homes on television for the best part of a decade, but some fans don’t seem on board with the latest direction of the couple’s hit Fixer Upper series.

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse premieres on the Magnolia Network on Sunday, June 2, and the official Magnolia Instagram page has been sharing teaser clips from the upcoming series.

“We did it; we got the lake house,” Chip says in the trailer, which shows the couple walking through the huge luxury home that includes a pool and floor-to-ceiling windows. “I bought that lake house for our 10-year celebration.”

“There’s something about it that just feels significant that this project landed on our 10-year Fixer celebration,” Joanna adds before we see them demolishing parts of the house as they begin the renovation project.

According to the show’s official description, this latest edition of Fixer Upper follows Chip and Joanna as they take on a unique mid-century modern lakehouse flip near Lake Waco, a new neighborhood for the home renovation duo based in Waco, Texas. From demo to design, viewers will follow the full transformation of the property throughout the season as Chip and Joanna go above and beyond with surprising interior designs and unique outdoor installations never before seen on Fixer Upper.

While many fans seemed excited to see the Fixer Upper back for a new series, others had their criticisms.

“I don’t like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury 2nd or 3rd homes. It looks like they’re showing off,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“That show is no longer enjoyable,” wrote another.

“We’re so excited, but what exactly is The Lake House? Will the lake house be a private home for Chip and Jo, an Air BNB or is it being sold?” another user asked.

Others defended the show, with one fan writing, “I can see how you can feel that way. But think of it this way “hard work pays off”. They have worked their tails off nothing was handed to them. Nothing wrong w rewarding yourself and sharing it with your followers. And whose to say they are not using this as something other than a vacation home.”

“How dare they work hard and make money whilst we all enjoy watching the show!” quipped another.

“Love watching you both. Great work awesome shows,” added another.

Speaking with Variety back in March, the Gainses said, “When Fixer Upper premiered 10 years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us. Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do.”

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Premieres, Sunday, June 2, 8p / 7c, Magnolia Network