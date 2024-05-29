World-Hopping on ‘Dark Matter,’ Multi-Generational ‘MasterChef,’ Camden’s Music Scene, The Rise and Fall of MoviePass

The Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Dark Matter hops through multiple alternate realities at the series’ midpoint. A new season of Fox’s MasterChef pits home cooks from four generations against each other, from Boomers to Gen Z. A music documentary explores the vibrant scene at London’s Camden Town. An HBO documentary tracks the rise and fall of the ill-fated MoviePass ticketing service.

Apple TV+

Dark Matter

My favorite sci-fi drama of the year to date hits its emotional stride at the midpoint as a dislocated Jason (the terrific Joel Edgerton) and an on-the-run Amanda (Alice Braga) explore world after world from portals within the mysterious multi-dimensional box. Their desperate search for the original home hits more than a few speed bumps as they realize their subconscious may have something to do with each new reality they experience. For Amanda, it’s a wake-up call, when an acquaintance warns her, “The longer you stay in that box … you will start to crack. Time is not on your side.” Back in Jason’s own world, his imposter Jason 2 introduces the wealthy Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) to the keys of an infinite universe, however dangerous.

FOX

MasterChef

Season Premiere 8/7c

The 14th season of the cooking competition is one for the ages. Multiple ages. Home cooks from four different generations—Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers (the ones who grew up on Julia Child, not Gordon Ramsay)—begin the audition process. In the opener, Millennial chefs prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, Joe Bastianich and guest judge Priya Krisna in hopes of earning one of five coveted white aprons. The winners move on, each hoping to claim the MasterChef title and a $250,000 grand prize. Followed by Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (9/8), with Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump’s teams tasked to create a food truck next to London’s Battersea Power Station and see who’ll make the best profit feeding hungry souls.

Joseph Sinclair / Disney

Camden

Documentary Premiere

Dua Lipa (an executive producer) calls it “a place of radical acceptance.” Questlove dubs it “the place where stars are born.” They’re talking about the region of London known as Camden, or Camden Town, a thriving breeding ground for musicians from Coldplay to the late Amy Winehouse (whose statue adorns Camden’s Stables Market). A four-part documentary features archival footage of the vibrant music scene and interviews including Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Chuck D and more.

HBO

MoviePass, MovieCrash

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Remember MoviePass? A colorful documentary recalls the giddy history of the movie ticket subscription app that ballooned in 2017 with an unsustainable $9.95 a month promotional deal, a boon for movie theaters and moviegoers. The double whammy of corporate greed and mismanagement brought the company to an early demise in 2019, and this is the story of the founders, investors, subscribers and journalists form Business Insider who reported on the company’s ill-fated roller-coaster ride.

Rebecca Brenneman / The CW

Walker

8/7c

The recent news of Walker’s cancellation means this is the last month (through June 26) of new episodes, so Capt. James (Coby Bell) and his team had better get a move on in their hunt for the Jackal. Things aren’t much more peaceful on the Walker ranch, with Liam (Keegan Allen) playing mediator between mom Abby (Molly Hagan) and dad Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) as his parents argue over their retirement plans. At least theirs wasn’t a forced retirement.

Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize

The charming comedy set in Deerfield, a town changed forever by a machine offering “what if” visions to its quirky citizens, stages an offbeat production of Our Town, while Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) rethink their trial separation. Also, on a busy day for Apple TV+ comedies: the Season 2 finale of Maya Rudolph’s aspirational comedy Loot, in which the members of the Wells Foundation face life-changing decisions on the eve of what could be their greatest success; plus new episodes of Acapulco and the British domestic comedy Trying, which continues its fourth season with a 50th-birthday party for Scott (Darren Boyd) that leads to an unexpected epiphany.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (streaming on Hulu): A special from ABC News Studios profiles the country star’s rise from rural roots to platinum-level success in Nashville.

(streaming on Hulu): A special from ABC News Studios profiles the country star’s rise from rural roots to platinum-level success in Nashville. Under the Bridge (streaming on Hulu ): The finale of the fact-based crime drama offers a possibility of radical forgiveness for the youths involved in the murder of Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta).

(streaming on ): The finale of the fact-based crime drama offers a possibility of radical forgiveness for the youths involved in the murder of Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta). Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (streaming on Netflix): A cautionary three-part docuseries includes testimony from TikTok dancers seeking fame in L.A. who unwittingly became part of a cult fronting as a management company, blocking these young talents from family contact.