Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 7-Year-Old Son Billy Had Third Open Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel has spoken publicly in the past about how he and his wife Molly McNearney’s son Billy was born with a heart condition, and on Monday (May 27), he updated his fans on the latest news.

The late-night host took to Instagram to reveal his seven-year-old son underwent a third open heart surgery over the Memorial Day Weekend, noting how Billy had a “new valve” fitted and is now a “happy, healthy kid.”

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” Kimmel wrote alongside a photo of Billy smiling in his hospital bed. “We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host went on to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son underwent the surgery.

“Once again Billy’s doctors, led by the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez and the excellent, hard-working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at CHLA… came through for us with immeasurable kindness and expertise,” he continued.

He added, “Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience.”

Back in 2017, a tearful Kimmel revealed in an emotional monologue on his talk show that Billy had been born with a heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery at three days old.

“We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do – know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you,” Kimmel continued in his latest post.

He also thanked all those “loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby” and “our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent.”

“Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know,” Kimmel concluded before sharing links to the Children’s Hospital.

Billy received numerous well wishes from his famous friends, including The Rookie star Nathan Fillion, who wrote, “To a quick recovery, Billy. CHLA saved a friend of mine with heart issues when he was a wee lad, as well. Love those people over there.”

“God bless your little Billy. He’s lucky he has parents like you and also the care of the good folks at CHLA,” added John Stamos.

“Sending love,” commented Michelle Pfeiffer, while Olivia Munn added, “We love you so much Billy! You’re a little warrior.”