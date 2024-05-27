Jill Duggar Says Family Is Safe After Tornado ‘Ripped Through’ Their Area

Jill Duggar says she and her family are safe after a tornado “ripped through” their area.

“Like most other ppl in our area of NW Arkansas/NE Oklahoma, we were awake through much of the night as tornadoes ripped through our area,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote in her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “Thankfully we are OK, but friends and some family weren’t so fortunate. We are praying for those affected. Tornadoes missed us by a few miles.”

At least 18 people died in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kentucky on Saturday night as EF2- and EF3-strength tornados hit the central United Staes, according to CNN.

Powerful storms have impacted other TV stars recently. Jenny and Dave Marrs, hosts of Fixer to Fabulous, rode out a tornado along with their five kids and multiple pets in a cabin in Rogers, Arkansas, on Saturday night, according to Heavy.

“At 2 a.m., we sat in a tiny closet with seven people, two dogs, a bearded dragon, and a lamb and prayed aloud while the storm passed through,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “Poor Lukey was terrified and vomited twice out of fear. Sylvie soothed Tommy, the lamb, in her arms, Charlotte shivered and nestled into the crook of my arm, and the big boys kept reassuring their siblings it would be OK. They were all so brave.”

And Duck Dynasty alum Missy Robertson wrote on Instagram on May 9 that her and Jase Robertson’s Tennessee farm “took a direct hit” from an EF3 tornado the night before — and that son Cole was “forced to the ground by the winds” but escaped injury by hunkering down in the bathtub.

“Please pray for those who are injured [or] missing and the families that lost loved ones,” Missy wrote. “Our damage is extensive, and clean-up has started and will be a long process, but right now, this mama is completely thankful for God’s mercy over one of my most valuable possessions.”