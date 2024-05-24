Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives star Arianne Zucker and her fiancé Shawn Christian have been engaged since June 2021 and now have set the date and destination of their wedding.

Zucker took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 22) to share the news, writing, “We discovered a wedding DESTINATION and DATE! So grateful to everyone who has helped us make this exploration an eye-opening awe-inspiring adventure!”

“Big thank you to @christinecomina @cominaphotography for capturing the authentic love and joy in our wild romance,” she added in the caption alongside a gallery of photos of the happy couple posing together on the beach.

She also shared a message from her fiancé, writing, “This is from Shawn! I already hear many of you saying “finally Shawn!” Just remember ya’ll….there is great value in long courtships.”

Christian also posted the announcement on his own Instagram page, where he used the hashtag #loveispatient. Zucker commented on the post, “BEAR! I’m so excited to marry you!”

The couple did not publicly reveal the date of the wedding or its location.

Christian played doctor Daniel Jonas on Days of Our Lives from 2008 to 2017, while Zucker has portrayed Nicole Walker since 1998. However, Zucker’s contract expired in January and was not renewed (though her previously filmed episodes will still be seen until July 29.)

The actress claims she was fired for speaking out against the soap’s former co-executive producer Albert Alarr, who was accused of being abusive on set, making his colleagues feel uncomfortable and humiliated, making inappropriate remarks, touching women inappropriately, and kissing a female Days star without her consent.

In February, Zucker filed a lawsuit against Alarr, Days production company Corday Productions, and the show’s executive producer Ken Corday over what she claims was a wrongful termination.

“After my loyalty to Ken Corday and Corday Production for 25 years… and loving this show with all my heart, working to my highest ability, doing the right thing, and standing up for myself and others is clearly what got me pushed out of my longtime career at Days of our Lives,” she said in a statement at the time.

Corday Productions previously released a statement, writing, “The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”